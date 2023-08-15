Transplant Diagnostics Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the growing transplant procedures.

Transplant Diagnostics Market size is expected to be worth USD 10.4 billion by 2032.The rising popularity of transplant diagnostic tests is projected to influence the industry development. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of transplant diagnostics for improving patient outcomes has led to the surging demand for these tests. The influx of technological advancements, such as next-generation sequencing, flow cytometry, and serological assays, have steered the higher need for enhanced accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic tests. Additionally, the growing number of organ transplant procedures worldwide along with the widespread adoption of transplant diagnostic tests.

Transplant diagnostics instruments to witness high demand

The instruments segment held sizable share of the transplant diagnostics market in 2022 and is set to record steady progression through 2032. Technological advancements in transplant diagnostic instruments have revolutionized the need for enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and reliability. Instruments assist in pre-transplant compatibility testing, post-transplant monitoring, and graft rejection diagnosis. Additionally, the rising incidences of chronic diseases, organ failures, and the increasing number of transplant procedures.

Non-Molecular Assays technology to gain significant traction

The transplant diagnostics market share from the non-molecular assays segment is anticipated to witness notable CAGR from 2023-2032. Non-molecular assays, including serological tests, mixed lymphocyte culture assay, and flow cytometry, have gained higher popularity due to their cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and widespread availability. These assays provide valuable information on human leukocyte antigens and antibodies, enabling effective pre-transplant compatibility testing and post-transplant monitoring. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies and automated systems for improved efficiency and reliability will supplement the segment development.

Pre-transplantation testing applications to record substantial revenue

Transplant diagnostics market from the pre-transplantation testing application segment is anticipated to witness substantial expansion by 2032. Pre-transplantation testing plays a crucial role in evaluating the compatibility between organ donors and recipients for ensuring successful transplantation outcomes. The development of high-throughput screening methods, such as next-generation sequencing and flow cytometry is further adding to the enhanced efficiency and accuracy of these tests. The growing demand for organ transplantation coupled with the growing advancements in transplant diagnostic technologies.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific recorded considerable share of the transplant diagnostics market in 2022 and is projected to exhibit significant increase from 2023-2032. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, organ failures, and the increasing demand for organ transplantation have contributed to the regional industry expansion. The improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector have created favourable environments for the development of transplant diagnostics. Moreover, the presence of large population base and the rapidly growing middle-class population with higher healthcare expenditure capabilities.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Participants

Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, BioGenuix, Becton, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Biomérieux SA are some of the leading companies operating in the transplant diagnostics industry.

Transplant Diagnostics Industry News

In January 2023, Abbott received FDA approval for its low-dose spinal cord stimulator device to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

