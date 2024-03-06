Major transportation management system market participants include Infor, Generix Group, CH Robinson, Oracle, Descartes, Manhattan Associates, Wise Tech Global, SAP, Worldwide Express, E2open and Trimble.

The transportation management system market valuation is predicted to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry growth can be credited to the increasing adoption of TMS solutions by enterprises across various industries. Businesses are recognizing the strategic value of TMS in streamlining processes, improving visibility, and ensuring timely delivery of goods to customers. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing has spurred technological demand. In August 2021, A.P. Moller – Maersk acquired Visible Supply Chain Management and planned to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V., adding expertise in business-to-consumer operations to the end-to-end logistics services.

The integration of innovative technologies such as AI, ML, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing into TMS platforms has revolutionized transportation logistics. In September 2023, 3SC Solutions launched iTMS (Intelligent Transport Management Solution), a high-performance end-to-end transportation settlement, planning, and execution platform powered by advanced analytics. These technologies empower businesses to leverage real-time data analytics, predictive modeling, and automated decision-making capabilities to optimize route planning, carrier selection, and freight management. Furthermore, the emergence of mobile applications and digital platforms enabling seamless communication and collaboration among stakeholders will favor the transportation management system market outlook.

The transportation management system market from the airways segment is slated to record high demand through 2032, driven by the heightened global trade activities coupled with the exponential growth of e-commerce. TMS solutions offer airlines and air cargo operators the ability to optimize route planning, enhance load consolidation, and improve overall fleet management, thereby reducing costs and enhancing operational efficiency.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals segment is poised to generate notable revenues for the market during 2023 and 2032, owing to the growing demand for efficient and reliable transportation solutions to ensure the timely delivery of critical medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products. Transportation Management System Market platforms offer healthcare organizations & pharmaceutical companies enhanced visibility, traceability, and control over their supply chain operations, optimizing inventory management, and reducing the risk of stockouts or delays.

Europe transportation management system market share is touted to surge at a rapid pace till 2032, attributed to stringent regulatory requirements and a focus on sustainability. These solutions enable compliance with regulations such as the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) and encourage the use of eco-friendly transportation practices. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences for fast, reliable delivery services to optimize last-mile logistics and enhance customer satisfaction, will further stimulate the regional industry growth.

The major companies in transportation management system market are Infor, Generix Group, CH Robinson, Oracle, Descartes, Manhattan Associates, Wise Tech Global, SAP, Worldwide Express, E2open, and Trimble.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Transportation management system market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Platform trends

2.5 Transportation mode trends

2.6 Industry vertical trends

Chapter 3 Transportation Management System Market Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Product launch & innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Stricter regulations related to transportation and sustainability initiatives

3.10.1.2 High focus on technological advancements

3.10.1.3 Increase in supply chain optimization

3.10.1.4 Growing E-commerce and retail industry

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Increasing environmental concerns

3.10.2.2 Growing cyberattacks concerns

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

