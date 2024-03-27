Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday that “we got to make sure that funding is not an obstacle” and that “we tear down any administrative barriers” to get the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore rebuilt as soon as possible.
Buttigieg made the comment as divers are currently in the frigid waters of the Patapsco River searching for the remains of six construction workers who are presumed dead following Tuesd
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Transportation Sec Buttigieg says gov’t must ‘tear down’ barriers to rebuild Baltimore bridge - March 27, 2024
- Comer rejects Democrats’ demand for hearing on ‘influence peddling’ by Jared Kushner - March 27, 2024
- How Eagle Pass became the centerpiece of Abbott’s efforts to secure the border - March 27, 2024