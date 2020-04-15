TransUnion and Tubi Collaborate to Meet Connected Consumer Needs as Demand for Streaming TV Accelerates

Partnership leverages TransUnion data to enhance both consumer and advertiser experiences

CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the rapidly accelerating direct-to-consumer streaming TV market, consumers increasingly expect personalized viewing experiences. Tubi , the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, is partnering with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) to enhance the way consumers engage and interact with content platforms.

The partnership enables Tubi to deliver curated content and viewer experiences by establishing a more enriched view of individuals and households. This unique picture of the connected consumer is created by combining Tubi’s deep understanding of content viewing behaviors with TransUnion’s robust data assets, rooted in their cross-verified consumer database. As a result, advertisers can more seamlessly bridge the gap between individual and household, and deliver a more personalized ad experience alongside the content.

“The integration of TransUnion data assets can help companies connect the dots to gain a more comprehensive understanding of today’s consumer and reach them with confidence – especially as they move and consume content in new ways,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president of marketing solutions and media vertical at TransUnion. “With identifiers such as third-party cookies on the decline and media consumption changing, alternative identifiers such as home IP address are imperative for building a strong foundation of individual-level identity and reaching consumers on devices like Connected TVs.”

“These insights not only benefit the viewing experience, they also improve the way advertisers reach and communicate with consumers,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi. “Consumer-level insights lead to more informed audience targeting and media strategies as we are able to identify the best types of content and connect that to relevant messaging for viewers. Incorporating this information often results in better performing campaigns and more engaged viewers.”

Tubi’s strength is in the data surrounding content viewing behavior. By creating a linkage from a device ID, Tubi can draw deep insights around consumer preference and deliver better content personalization and recommendations for users.

For more information on the future of connected consumer identity, please visit https://www.transunion.com/solution/digital-marketing .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi ( www.tubi.tv ) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices .