TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter 2018 Results

CHICAGO, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will publish its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, in a press release to be issued at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Friday, April 20, 2018. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its quarterly financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

About TransUnion
TransUnion is a leading global risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses. Businesses embed its solutions into their process workflows to acquire new customers, assess consumer ability to pay for services, identify cross-selling opportunities, measure and manage debt portfolio risk, collect debt, verify consumer identities and investigate potential fraud. Consumers use its solutions to view their credit profiles and access analytical tools that help them understand and manage their personal information and take precautions against identity theft.  www.transunion.com

