TransUnion Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

Delivered strong growth, reflecting meaningful economic recovery in most of our markets and the benefits of our diversified, growth-oriented portfolio.

Increased full year 2021 financial guidance to reflect second quarter out-performance and a more bullish view of the remainder of the year.

Continuing to strategically invest to position TransUnion for long-term sustained growth.

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Our results for the second quarter of 2021 reflect significant improvements in demand for our services in most of the markets where we operate, including from improving macroeconomic conditions, that impact the comparability of results between periods.

Revenue:

Total revenue for the quarter was $774 million, an increase of 22 percent (20 percent on a constant currency basis, 19 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings:

Net income attributable to TransUnion was $128 million for the quarter, compared with $69 million for the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share was $0.66, compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2020. Our second quarter 2021 net income attributable to TransUnion and diluted earnings per share were significantly impacted by a net expense reduction of $32.4 million (less an offsetting $8.1 million tax provision) for the legal matter described in “Legal Proceedings Update” below.

Adjusted Net Income was $185 million for the quarter, compared with $127 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for the quarter was $0.96, compared with $0.66 for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $319 million for the quarter, an increase of 31 percent (29 percent on a constant currency basis, 29 percent on an organic constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 41.1 percent, compared with 38.2 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

“TransUnion delivered another very strong quarter as we have seen economic recovery continue to accelerate in most of our markets and are realizing the benefits of our strong, diversified portfolio,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO. “We have experienced significant recovery across most of our markets in the first six months of the year. Looking forward, we expect to continue to see market improvements in the second half of 2021 and we expect our organic growth to continue to outperform our underlying markets. At the same time, we recognize the continued challenges in many of our markets as the pandemic persists and continue to focus on the welfare of our employees and their families during this difficult time.”

“We also hold an advantageous position with significant balance sheet flexibility to invest in our business, pursue strategic acquisitions and deleverage our balance sheet. We remain committed to funding attractive growth opportunities to help TransUnion continue to deliver top-tier revenue growth at an attractive and expanding margin over the long-term while also remaining focused on the positive impact we can have on our associates, our communities, and all of our stakeholders,” Cartwright concluded.

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Results

U.S. Markets:

U.S. Markets revenue was $485 million, an increase of 20 percent (18 percent on an organic basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Services revenue was $271 million, an increase of 22 percent compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Emerging Verticals revenue, which includes Healthcare, Insurance and all other verticals, was $214 million, an increase of 17 percent (13 percent on an organic basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $209 million, an increase of 22 percent (24 percent on an organic basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

International:

International revenue was $172 million, an increase of 44 percent (32 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Canada revenue was $34 million, an increase of 41 percent (25 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Latin America revenue was $26 million, an increase of 51 percent (46 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

United Kingdom revenue was $53 million, an increase of 36 percent (20 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Africa revenue was $15 million, an increase of 69 percent (37 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

India revenue was $28 million, an increase of 58 percent (54 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Asia Pacific revenue was $16 million, an increase of 27 percent (27 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, an increase of 93 percent (75 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Consumer Interactive:

Consumer Interactive revenue was $137 million, an increase of 6 percent compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $65 million, an increase of 5 percent compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents were $526 million at June 30, 2021 and $493 million at December 31, 2020. In addition, we had $300 million of undrawn capacity on our Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, cash provided by continuing operations was $381 million compared with $379 million in 2020. The increase in cash provided by operations was due primarily to an increase in operating performance and a decrease in interest expense, mostly offset by an increase in working capital. Cash used in investing activities was $146 million compared with $117 million in 2020. The increase in cash used in investing activities was due primarily to an increase in investments in nonconsolidated affiliates and purchases of convertible notes, and an increase in capital expenditures. Capital expenditures were $97 million compared with $88 million in 2020. Cash used in financing activities was $203 million compared with $87 million in 2020. The increase in cash used in financing activities was due primarily to $85.0 million debt prepayments made in 2021 and an increase in the payments for contingent consideration in 2021.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook

Our guidance is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change, many of which are outside of the control of the Company, including general macroeconomic conditions and the potential impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. There are numerous evolving factors that we may not be able to accurately predict. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Dollars in millions, except per share data Low High Low High Revenue, as reported $ 766 $ 777 $ 3,034 $ 3,059 Revenue growth1: As reported 10% 12% 12% 13% Constant currency1, 3 9% 10% 10% 11% Organic constant currency1, 4 8% 10% 10% 11% Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 111 $ 117 $ 465 $ 479 Net income attributable to TransUnion growth 8% 14% 36% 40% Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 2.41 $ 2.48 Diluted Earnings per Share growth 8% 13% 35% 39% Adjusted EBITDA, as reported5 $ 301 $ 308 $ 1,207 $ 1,225 Adjusted EBITDA growth: As reported2: 12% 14% 16% 17% Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share5 $ 0.91 $ 0.93 $ 3.63 $ 3.70 Adjusted Earnings per Share growth 12% 15% 21% 23%

(1) Additional revenue growth assumptions: a. The impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates is expected to be approximately 1.5 points of benefit for Q3 2021 and FY 2021. b. The impact of recent acquisitions is expected to be slightly less than 1 point of benefit for Q3 2021 and approximately 0.5 point of benefit for FY 2021. c. The impact of mortgage is expected to be approximately 4 points of headwind for Q3 2021 and 1.5 points to 2 points of headwind for FY 2021. These impacts are calculated by removing the U.S. mortgage revenue from both the current year and prior year periods. (2) Additional Adjusted EBITDA assumptions: a. The impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates is expected to be approximately 1.5 points of benefit for Q3 2021 and 1.5 points of benefit for FY 2021. (3) Constant currency growth rates assume foreign currency exchange rates are consistent between years. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. (4) Organic constant currency growth rates are constant currency growth excluding inorganic growth. Inorganic growth represents growth attributable to the first twelve months of activity for recent business acquisitions. (5) For a reconciliation of the above non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Schedule 6 of this Earnings Release.

Legal Proceedings Update

In December 2020, the United States Supreme Court granted the Petition for Certiorari for Ramirez v. Trans Union LLC (the “Ramirez Litigation”) to review whether Article III of the United States Constitution or Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure permit a damages class action where the vast majority of the class suffered no actual injury, let alone an injury anything like what the class representative suffered.

On June 25, 2021, the United States Supreme Court’s decision reversed the Ninth Circuit opinion, and remanded the matter back to the lower courts for further proceedings consistent with its opinion. The United States Supreme Court’s opinion held that only plaintiffs who have suffered a concrete harm by a defendant’s statutory violation have Article III standing to seek damages against defendants in Federal court. Based on the ruling, only approximately 23% of the class was determined to have suffered concrete harm. Accordingly, as of June 30, 2021, we revised the amount of the probable loss that we previously estimated, resulting in a reduction of our estimated liability and partially offsetting insurance receivable, with a $32.4 million net reduction recorded in selling, general and administrative expense. We also recorded a related income tax expense of $8.1 million in our provision for income taxes.

See Part I, Item 1, Note 14, “Contingencies” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, for additional information about the Ramirez Litigation. There was no impact on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Net Income as the net impact of this matter was added back to these non-GAAP financial measures as presented in the tables below.

Earnings Webcast Details

In conjunction with this release, TransUnion will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the business results for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. This session and the accompanying presentation materials may be accessed at www.transunion.com/tru . A replay of the call will also be available at this website following the conclusion of the call.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Availability of Information on TransUnion’s Website

Investors and others should note that TransUnion routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the TransUnion Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the TransUnion Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in TransUnion to review the information that it shares on www.transunion.com/tru .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release presents constant currency growth rates assuming foreign currency exchange rates are consistent between years. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. This earnings release also presents organic constant currency growth rates, which assumes consistent foreign currency exchange rates between years and also eliminates the impact of our recent acquisitions. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the impacts of recent acquisitions.

This earnings release also presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share for all periods presented. These are important financial measures for the Company but are not financial measures as defined by GAAP. We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our operating performance because these measures eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours. Our board of directors and executive management team use Adjusted EBITDA as compensation measures. Under the credit agreement governing our Senior Secured Credit Facility, our ability to engage in activities such as incurring additional indebtedness, making investments and paying dividends is tied to a ratio based on Adjusted EBITDA. These financial measures should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures and are not presented as alternative measures of GAAP. Other companies in our industry may define or calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, including operating income, operating margin, effective tax rate, net income (loss) attributable to the Company, earnings per share or cash provided by operating activities. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the attached Schedules.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to TransUnion plus net interest expense, plus (less) provision (benefit) for income taxes, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation, plus mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and business optimization-related expenses, plus certain accelerated technology investment expenses to migrate to the cloud, plus (less) certain other expenses (income). We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) attributable to TransUnion plus stock-based compensation, plus mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and business optimization-related expenses, plus certain accelerated technology investment expenses, plus (less) certain other expenses (income), plus amortization of certain intangible assets, plus or minus the related changes in provision for income taxes. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding. The above definitions apply to our calculations for the periods shown on Schedules 1 through 6.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of TransUnion’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including our guidance and descriptions of our business plans and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “suggest,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continues,” “seeks,” “predicts,” or the negative of these words and other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; the prevalence and severity of variants of the COVID-19 virus; macroeconomic and industry trends and adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets; our ability to provide competitive services and prices; our ability to retain or renew existing agreements with large or long-term customers; our ability to maintain the security and integrity of our data; our ability to deliver services timely without interruption; our ability to maintain our access to data sources; government regulation and changes in the regulatory environment; litigation or regulatory proceedings; regulatory oversight of “critical activities”; our ability to effectively manage our costs; economic and political stability in the United States and international markets where we operate; our ability to effectively develop and maintain strategic alliances and joint ventures; our ability to timely develop new services and the market’s willingness to adopt our new services; our ability to manage and expand our operations and keep up with rapidly changing technologies; our ability to make acquisitions, successfully integrate the operations of acquired businesses and realize the intended benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property, trade secrets and other forms of unpatented intellectual property; our ability to defend our intellectual property from infringement claims by third parties; the ability of our outside service providers and key vendors to fulfill their obligations to us; further consolidation in our end-customer markets; the increased availability of free or inexpensive consumer information; losses against which we do not insure; our ability to make timely payments of principal and interest on our indebtedness; our ability to satisfy covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness; our ability to maintain our liquidity; share repurchase plans; our reliance on key management personnel; and other one-time events and other factors that can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on TransUnion’s website ( www.transunion.com/tru ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website ( www.sec.gov ). Many of these factors are beyond our control. The forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release speak only as of the date of this earnings release. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this earnings release.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in TransUnion’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: failure to realize the benefits expected from the recent business acquisitions; the effects of pending and future legislation; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the recent business acquisitions; macroeconomic factors beyond TransUnion’s control; risks related to TransUnion’s indebtedness and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 526.2 $ 493.0 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $24.8 and $26.6 511.8 453.7 Other current assets 215.0 159.5 Total current assets 1,253.0 1,106.2 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $601.4 and $548.9 209.3 223.2 Goodwill 3,455.3 3,461.5 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $1,885.4 and $1,752.2 2,211.3 2,284.6 Other assets 266.2 236.1 Total assets $ 7,395.1 $ 7,311.6 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 212.2 $ 193.2 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 69.3 55.5 Other current liabilities 320.3 415.8 Total current liabilities 601.8 664.5 Long-term debt 3,273.2 3,398.7 Deferred taxes 430.7 396.8 Other liabilities 181.8 215.5 Total liabilities 4,487.5 4,675.5 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1.0 billion shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 197.1 million and 195.7 million shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and 191.5 million shares and 190.5 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2.0 2.0 Additional paid-in capital 2,133.7 2,088.1 Treasury stock at cost; 5.6 million and 5.2 million shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (249.2 ) (215.2 ) Retained earnings 1,160.1 937.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (241.9 ) (272.1 ) Total TransUnion stockholders’ equity 2,804.7 2,540.2 Noncontrolling interests 102.9 95.9 Total stockholders’ equity 2,907.6 2,636.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,395.1 $ 7,311.6

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 774.2 $ 634.4 $ 1,519.5 $ 1,322.0 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 250.3 218.6 493.5 443.7 Selling, general and administrative 208.0 201.1 435.1 436.4 Depreciation and amortization 98.4 90.8 192.7 181.2 Total operating expenses 556.7 510.5 1,121.3 1,061.3 Operating income 217.5 123.9 398.2 260.7 Non-operating income and (expense) Interest expense (25.6 ) (33.5 ) (51.4 ) (71.1 ) Interest income 0.9 1.1 1.5 3.0 Earnings from equity method investments 2.7 2.1 5.7 4.6 Other income and (expense), net (0.1 ) (0.7 ) (0.5 ) (7.7 ) Total non-operating income and (expense) (22.1 ) (30.9 ) (44.6 ) (71.2 ) Income before income taxes 195.4 93.0 353.5 189.6 Provision for income taxes (62.5 ) (23.0 ) (90.0 ) (45.2 ) Net income 132.9 70.0 263.5 144.3 Less: net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests (5.2 ) (1.5 ) (8.0 ) (5.6 ) Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 127.6 $ 68.5 $ 255.6 $ 138.7 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 191.4 189.9 191.2 189.6 Diluted 192.8 192.0 192.8 192.0 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.36 $ 1.34 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.36 $ 1.33 $ 0.72

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 263.5 $ 144.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 192.7 181.2 Net loss on investments in affiliated companies 0.6 0.5 Deferred taxes 23.8 (11.2 ) Stock-based compensation 34.6 21.5 Provision for losses on trade accounts receivable 0.6 10.3 Other 3.1 7.5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (58.3 ) (12.5 ) Other current and long-term assets (33.8 ) (7.5 ) Trade accounts payable 12.8 28.8 Other current and long-term liabilities (59.1 ) 16.5 Cash provided by operating activities 380.5 379.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (97.1 ) (87.6 ) Proceeds from sale/maturities of other investments 4.1 24.7 Purchases of other investments (21.1 ) (50.7 ) Investments in nonconsolidated affiliates and purchases of convertible notes (31.4 ) (5.2 ) Other (0.6 ) 2.3 Cash used in investing activities (146.1 ) (116.5 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (113.3 ) (31.2 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock and exercise of stock options 11.1 12.9 Dividends to shareholders (33.3 ) (29.0 ) Employee taxes paid on restricted stock units recorded as treasury stock (34.0 ) (33.1 ) Payment of contingent consideration (32.4 ) (6.4 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (0.6 ) — Cash used in financing activities (202.5 ) (86.8 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.3 (18.0 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 33.2 158.1 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 493.0 274.1 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 526.2 $ 432.2

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.

SCHEDULE 1

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates as Reported, CC, Inorganic, Organic and Organic CC (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared with the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020 Reported CC Growth(1) Inorganic(2) Organic

Growth(3) Organic CC

Growth(4) Revenue: Consolidated 22.0 % 19.7 % 1.1 % 20.9 % 18.6 % U.S. Markets 19.5 % 19.5 % 1.7 % 17.8 % 17.8 % Financial Services 21.8 % 21.8 % — % 21.8 % 21.8 % Emerging Verticals 16.8 % 16.8 % 3.8 % 13.0 % 13.0 % International 44.1 % 31.8 % — % 44.1 % 31.8 % Canada 40.9 % 24.8 % — % 40.9 % 24.8 % Latin America 51.4 % 46.4 % — % 51.4 % 46.4 % United Kingdom 36.2 % 20.3 % — % 36.2 % 20.3 % Africa 68.8 % 37.1 % — % 68.8 % 37.1 % India 58.2 % 53.6 % — % 58.2 % 53.6 % Asia Pacific 27.4 % 26.9 % — % 27.4 % 26.9 % Consumer Interactive 6.4 % 6.4 % — % 6.4 % 6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated 31.3 % 28.6 % (0.9 ) % 32.2 % 29.5 % U.S. Markets 22.4 % 22.4 % (1.2 ) % 23.6 % 23.6 % International 92.7 % 75.3 % — % 92.7 % 75.3 % Consumer Interactive 5.0 % 5.0 % — % 5.0 % 5.0 %

SCHEDULE 1

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rates as Reported, CC, Inorganic, Organic and Organic CC (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared with the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Reported CC Growth(1) Inorganic(2) Organic

Growth(3) Organic CC

Growth(4) Revenue: Consolidated 14.9 % 13.5 % 0.9 % 14.0 % 12.6 % U.S. Markets 15.2 % 15.1 % 1.5 % 13.7 % 13.6 % Financial Services 17.9 % 17.9 % — % 17.9 % 17.9 % Emerging Verticals 11.8 % 11.8 % 3.3 % 8.5 % 8.5 % International 22.1 % 15.4 % — % 22.1 % 15.4 % Canada 27.2 % 16.3 % — % 27.2 % 16.3 % Latin America 20.8 % 22.1 % — % 20.8 % 22.1 % United Kingdom 17.9 % 6.5 % — % 17.9 % 6.5 % Africa 24.0 % 11.4 % — % 24.0 % 11.4 % India 27.7 % 26.5 % — % 27.7 % 26.5 % Asia Pacific 16.4 % 15.8 % — % 16.4 % 15.8 % Consumer Interactive 4.6 % 4.6 % — % 4.6 % 4.6 % Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated 22.3 % 20.7 % (0.8 ) % 23.2 % 21.6 % U.S. Markets 19.1 % 19.1 % (1.2 ) % 20.4 % 20.4 % International 47.0 % 38.8 % — % 47.0 % 38.8 % Consumer Interactive 3.6 % 3.6 % — % 3.6 % 3.6 %

(1) Constant Currency (“CC”) growth rates assume foreign currency exchange rates are consistent between years. This allows financial results to be evaluated without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. (2) Inorganic growth rate represents growth attributable to the first twelve months of activity for recent business acquisitions. (3) Organic growth rate is the reported growth rate less the inorganic growth rate. (4) Organic CC growth rate is the CC growth rate less inorganic growth rate.



SCHEDULE 2

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated and Segment Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: U.S. Markets gross revenue Financial Services $ 270.7 $ 222.2 $ 533.7 $ 452.6 Emerging Verticals 214.1 183.2 419.1 374.7 U.S. Markets gross revenue $ 484.7 $ 405.5 $ 952.8 $ 827.3 International gross revenue Canada $ 34.0 $ 24.1 $ 64.4 $ 50.6 Latin America 26.0 17.2 50.1 41.5 United Kingdom 53.4 39.2 103.7 88.0 Africa 15.2 9.0 28.9 23.3 India 27.9 17.6 61.9 48.4 Asia Pacific 16.0 12.5 29.7 25.6 International gross revenue $ 172.5 $ 119.7 $ 338.7 $ 277.4 Consumer Interactive gross revenue $ 136.6 $ 128.4 $ 266.9 $ 255.1 Total gross revenue $ 793.8 $ 653.5 $ 1,558.5 $ 1,359.9 Intersegment revenue eliminations U.S. Markets $ (17.6 ) $ (17.4 ) $ (35.0 ) $ (34.5 ) International (1.5 ) (1.2 ) (2.9 ) (2.5 ) Consumer Interactive (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.0 ) (0.8 ) Total intersegment revenue eliminations $ (19.6 ) $ (19.1 ) $ (39.0 ) $ (37.8 ) Total revenue as reported $ 774.2 $ 634.4 $ 1,519.5 $ 1,322.0 Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. Markets $ 209.4 $ 171.2 $ 408.3 $ 342.7 International 72.2 37.5 143.6 97.7 Consumer Interactive 64.8 61.7 123.3 119.1 Corporate (27.9 ) (27.7 ) (56.2 ) (53.5 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 318.6 $ 242.7 $ 619.0 $ 506.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin:(1) U.S. Markets 43.2 % 42.2 % 42.8 % 41.4 % International 41.8 % 31.3 % 42.4 % 35.2 % Consumer Interactive 47.5 % 48.1 % 46.2 % 46.7 % Consolidated 41.1 % 38.2 % 40.7 % 38.3 %

(1) Segment Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated using segment gross revenue and segment Adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using total revenue as reported and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net income attributable to TransUnion to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 127.6 $ 68.5 $ 255.6 $ 138.7 Net interest expense 24.7 32.3 49.8 68.1 Provision for income taxes 62.5 23.0 90.0 45.2 Depreciation and amortization 98.4 90.8 192.7 181.2 EBITDA 313.3 214.7 588.1 433.2 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation(1) $ 18.1 $ 19.4 $ 34.4 $ 21.7 Mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and business optimization(2) 11.3 7.1 13.1 11.5 Accelerated technology investment(3) 9.8 3.3 17.1 5.8 Net other(4) (33.9 ) (1.8 ) (33.8 ) 33.8 Total adjustments to EBITDA 5.3 28.0 30.9 72.8 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 318.6 $ 242.7 $ 619.0 $ 506.0 Net income attributable to TransUnion as a percentage of revenue 16.5 % 10.8 % 16.8 % 10.5 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin 41.1 % 38.2 % 40.7 % 38.3 %

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the tables above and footnotes below.

(1) Consisted of stock-based compensation and cash-settled stock-based compensation. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: $6.7 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; $3.5 million of acquisition expenses; and a $1.1 million gain reduction to notes receivable that were converted into equity upon acquisition and consolidation of an entity. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: $7.9 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; $4.6 million of acquisition expenses; a $1.1 million gain reduction to notes receivable that were converted into equity upon acquisition and consolidation of an entity; and a $(0.5) million gain on the sale of a cost method investment. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, a $4.8 million loss on the impairment of a Cost Method investment; $3.6 million of Callcredit integration costs; $1.2 million of acquisition expenses; and a ($2.5) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $7.5 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $4.8 million loss on the impairment of a Cost Method investment; $3.3 million of acquisition expenses; $0.3 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; a ($2.5) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer; a ($1.8) million gain on the disposal of assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; and a ($0.1) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of certain of our discontinued operations. (3) Represents expenses associated with our accelerated technology investment. (4) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: a $(32.4) million net reduction in certain legal expenses; a $(3.4) million recovery from the Fraud Incident, net of additional administrative expenses; and $1.9 million of net other consisting of net losses from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations, loan fees and other. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: a $(32.4) million net reduction in certain legal expenses; a $(3.4) million recovery from the Fraud Incident, net of additional administrative expense; and $2.0 million of net other consisting of net losses from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations, loan fees and other. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $(1.8) million of net other consisting of net gains from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations, loan fees and other. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $30.5 million for certain legal expenses; and $3.3 million of net other consisting of net losses from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations, loan fees, and other.

SCHEDULE 3

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 127.6 $ 68.5 $ 255.6 $ 138.7 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 191.4 189.9 191.2 189.6 Diluted 192.8 192.0 192.8 192.0 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.36 $ 1.34 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.36 $ 1.33 $ 0.72 Reconciliation of net income attributable to TransUnion to Adjusted Net Income: Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 127.6 $ 68.5 $ 255.6 $ 138.7 Adjustments before income tax items: Stock-based compensation(1) 18.1 19.4 34.4 21.7 Mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and business optimization(2) 11.3 7.1 13.1 11.5 Accelerated technology investment(3) 9.8 3.3 17.1 5.8 Net other(4) (34.3 ) (2.3 ) (34.5 ) 33.0 Amortization of certain intangible assets(5) 47.5 47.9 95.4 96.5 Total adjustments before income tax items 52.4 75.4 125.5 168.5 Change in provision for income taxes per schedule 4 5.4 (17.0 ) (19.9 ) (39.6 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 185.4 $ 126.9 $ 361.2 $ 267.6 Weighted-average shares outstanding(6): Basic 191.4 189.9 191.2 189.6 Diluted 192.8 192.0 192.8 192.0 Adjusted Earnings per Share: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.67 $ 1.89 $ 1.41 Diluted $ 0.96 $ 0.66 $ 1.87 $ 1.39 Anti-dilutive weighted stock-based awards outstanding 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.3

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above and footnotes below.

(1) Consisted of stock-based compensation and cash-settled stock-based compensation. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: $6.7 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; $3.5 million of acquisition expenses; and a $1.1 million gain reduction to notes receivable that were converted into equity upon acquisition and consolidation of an entity. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: $7.9 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; $4.6 million of acquisition expenses; a $1.1 million gain reduction to notes receivable that were converted into equity upon acquisition and consolidation of an entity; and a $(0.5) million gain on the sale of a cost method investment. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, a $4.8 million loss on the impairment of a Cost Method investment; $3.6 million of Callcredit integration costs; $1.2 million of acquisition expenses; and a ($2.5) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $7.5 million of Callcredit integration costs; a $4.8 million loss on the impairment of a Cost Method investment; $3.3 million of acquisition expenses; $0.3 million of adjustments to contingent consideration expense from previous acquisitions; a ($2.5) million gain on a Cost Method investment resulting from an observable price change for a similar investment of the same issuer; a ($1.8) million gain on the disposal of assets of a small business in our United Kingdom region that are classified as held-for-sale; and a ($0.1) million reimbursement for transition services provided to the buyers of certain of our discontinued operations. (3) Represents expenses associated with our accelerated technology investment. (4) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: a $(32.4) million net reduction in certain legal expenses; a $(3.4) million recovery from the Fraud Incident, net of additional administrative expenses; and $1.5 of net other consisting of net losses from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations and other. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consisted of the following adjustments: a $(32.4) million net reduction in certain legal expenses; a $(3.4) million recovery from the Fraud Incident, net of additional administrative expense; and $1.3 of net other consisting of net losses from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations and other. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $(2.3) of net other consisting of net gains from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations and other. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, consisted of the following adjustments: $30.5 million for certain legal expense and $2.5 of net other consisting of net losses from currency remeasurement of our foreign operations and other. (5) Consisted of amortization of intangible assets from our 2012 change in control transaction and amortization of intangible assets established in business acquisitions after our 2012 change in control transaction. (6) As of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, there were 0.1 million and 1.3 million contingently-issuable performance-based stock awards outstanding in each respective period that were excluded from the diluted earnings per share calculation because the contingencies had not been met.



SCHEDULE 4

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before income taxes $ 195.4 $ 93.0 $ 353.5 $ 189.6 Total adjustments before income tax items from schedule 3 52.4 75.4 125.5 168.5 Noncontrolling interest portion of Adjusted Net Income adjustments (2.0 ) — (2.0 ) — Adjusted income before income taxes $ 245.8 $ 168.3 $ 477.1 $ 358.1 (Provision) benefit for income taxes $ (62.5 ) $ (23.0 ) $ (90.0 ) $ (45.2 ) Adjustments for income taxes: Tax effect of above adjustments(1) (9.3 ) (16.5 ) (24.8 ) (35.7 ) Eliminate impact of excess tax benefits for share compensation(2) (2.2 ) (4.7 ) (7.9 ) (21.0 ) Other(3) 16.8 4.3 12.8 17.1 Total adjustments for income taxes 5.4 (17.0 ) (19.9 ) (39.6 ) Adjusted provision for income taxes $ (57.1 ) $ (39.9 ) $ (109.9 ) $ (84.8 ) Effective tax rate 32.0 % 24.7 % 25.5 % 23.9 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 23.2 % 23.7 % 23.0 % 23.7 %

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.

(1) Tax rates used to calculate the tax expense impact are based on the nature of each item. (2) Eliminates the impact of excess tax benefits for share compensation. (3) Eliminates impact of state and foreign tax rate changes on deferred taxes, valuation allowances on foreign net operating losses, capital losses and foreign tax credits and other discrete adjustments.



SCHEDULE 5

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Depreciation and Amortization (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. Markets $ 59.0 $ 56.9 $ 115.1 $ 112.8 International 34.2 28.6 67.1 58.1 Consumer Interactive 3.8 3.8 7.5 7.5 Corporate 1.4 1.4 2.9 2.8 Total depreciation and amortization $ 98.4 $ 90.8 $ 192.7 $ 181.2

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.

SCHEDULE 6

TRANSUNION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Low High Low High Guidance reconciliation of net income attributable to TransUnion to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to TransUnion $ 111 $ 117 $ 465 $ 479 Interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization 152 154 635 639 EBITDA 264 271 1,100 1,118 Stock-based compensation, mergers, acquisitions divestitures and business optimization-related expenses and other adjustments(1) 37 37 107 107 Adjusted EBITDA $ 301 $ 308 $ 1,207 $ 1,225 Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 2.41 $ 2.48 Adjustments to diluted earnings per share(1) 0.33 0.33 1.21 1.21 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.91 $ 0.93 $ 3.63 $ 3.70

As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above.