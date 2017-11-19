TransUnion Appoints Pia Arellano President and CEO in the Philippines

MAKATI, Philippines, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), a leading global information solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Pia Arellano as the president and CEO of TransUnion’s operations in the Philippines. The appointment is effective immediately.

Arellano is a seasoned financial services leader who will further TransUnion’s ability to deliver innovative information solutions in the Philippines, helping businesses make informed decisions, and aiding consumers in accessing the financial products and services that lead to a higher quality of life.

“The Philippines economy is poised for long-term economic growth, and as the first comprehensive private credit bureau in the country, TransUnion is well positioned to provide services and solutions that enable the country’s citizens and businesses to thrive,” said Lawrence Tsong, TransUnion’s Asia Pacific regional president. “I am very excited about Pia’s appointment, her extensive understanding of the Filipino marketplace and her keen desire to help extend TransUnion’s global data, analytics and technology capabilities.”

Arellano most recently served as head of sales at Visa, where she was responsible for business development in the Philippines and Guam. Prior to working at Visa, she served as the vice president of retail banking for ChinaTrust, and as a business development manager for Western Union. Arellano holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Economics from the University of the Philippines, where she graduated cum laude. She also studied European Business at ESSCA University in France.

Arellano replaces Tina Stockdale, who has accepted a new opportunity within the industry.

“I sincerely thank Tina for all she has done for TransUnion in the Philippines,” said Lawrence Tsong, TransUnion’s Asia Pacific regional president. “She has led the region through an exciting period of growth and we wish her well in her new role.”

TransUnion helped launch the first credit bureau in the Philippines in 2011, supporting the government’s priority of increasing financial inclusion, and is helping lenders extend new credit to 25,000 Filipinos every month, enabling them to obtain credit cards, working capital for small businesses, and other resources to improve their standard of living.

In addition, TransUnion offers consumer risk information solutions to businesses across a number of industries in the Philippines.

