TransUnion Expands Strategic Relationship with Payfone

TransUnion will be Payfone’s primary data provider while furthering the use of Payfone’s Trust Score™ with TransUnion customers

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today that it has been named the primary data provider for Payfone, an award-winning digital identity authentication leader. Payfone will leverage TransUnion’s advanced data fusion algorithms, platforms and data assets to strengthen the accuracy, depth and breadth of its market leading products and solutions.

“We are excited about extending our partnership with TransUnion, which began with the integration of  Payfone’s Trust Score™ into TransUnion’s IDVision® with iovation® suite of products,” said Rodger Desai, CEO of Payfone. “Payfone has seen great value in leveraging TransUnion’s data resources and incorporating more of its data into our existing solutions will be a great asset for us and our customers.”

The announcement continues a strategic partnership between the two companies that leverages both of their complementary missions and capabilities to accelerate the global digital economy. TransUnion previously was named Payfone’s primary partner for regulated identity verification information. Furthermore, TransUnion enhanced its IDVision with iovation suite of products by integrating Payfone’s Trust Platform™ and Trust Score. The enhancements enable businesses to overcome the historical tradeoff between security, convenience, and privacy.

“We’ve had a seamless integration process with Payfone and their use of TransUnion’s vast data resources is indicative of both their trust in our data and our strong partnership,” said Glen Goldstein, senior vice president of diversified markets at TransUnion. “Our data and the underlying data matching algorithms have been a valuable asset to many companies, and we are confident this information will benefit Payfone.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

