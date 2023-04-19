D’Achiardi brings significant experience in financial services, leadership and strategy, and was previously an executive regional leader in TransUnion’s international business

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has promoted Juan Sebastian D’Achiardi to Regional President of Canada. D’Achiardi will lead TransUnion’s Canadian business, setting the strategic vision for the country, while focusing on driving continued growth and building on our strong client relationships. He will ensure TransUnion continues to innovate in our customer solutions to deliver Information for Good® to help create greater opportunities and build trust between consumers and businesses. As part of his role as Regional President, he will also oversee Trinidad and Tobago.

D’Achiardi brings significant experience in financial services, leadership and strategy to the role. For the last six years, he has been a part of TransUnion’s international business, first as Senior Director, Strategy and Planning, LATAM, and most recently, as Head and Regional Manager for our LATAM Countries. D’Achiardi successfully led the expansion of TransUnion’s business across nine LATAM geographies, delivering accelerated growth, establishing long-term strategic plans, driving innovation with tangible value for our customers and markets, spearheading service model improvements and increasing engagement of cross-functional associates.

“During his time with TransUnion, Juan has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a drive for creating innovative business solutions that bring tangible value to our customers,” said Todd Skinner, President, International. “Juan has been a strong asset to our company, and now as Regional President of Canada, I am confident that he will be able to make even greater contributions to TransUnion.”

Before joining TransUnion, D’Achiardi was an investment banker at the largest boutique investment bank in Colombia, playing a critical role in TransUnion’s acquisition of CIFIN-Colombia operations in 2016. He also held a number of senior roles, executing and evaluating cross-border sell-side and buy-side M&A projects, across multiple industries, for over US$2.2 billion. D’Achiardi holds a master of business administration from IE Business School (Madrid, Spain), a master of science in management from NEOMA Business School (Rouen, France) and a bachelor of science in business administration from CESA Business School (Bogota, Colombia).

“TransUnion’s team in Canada has an impressive track record of building innovative solutions for customers and I am proud of the incredible momentum we’ve built to date,” said D’Achiardi. “I am excited for the opportunity to lead our talented teams, and going forward, we will remain committed to strengthening trust between businesses and consumers.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person, stewarded with care, so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people in more than 30 countries. Our customers in Canada comprise some of the nation’s largest banks and card issuers, and TransUnion is a major credit reporting, fraud, and analytics solutions provider across the finance, retail, telecommunications, utilities, government, and insurance sectors.

For more information visit: www.transunion.ca

Hyunjoo Kim

Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications

hyunjoo.kim@transunion.com

(289) 962-2376