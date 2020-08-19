TransUnion Promotes Teedra Bernard to Chief Talent and Diversity Officer

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Accomplished human resources executive takes first-ever role leading talent and diversity at TransUnion

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has appointed Teedra Bernard the company’s first-ever Senior Vice President and Chief Talent and Diversity Officer. In this role, effective immediately, Bernard is responsible for all of TransUnion’s global talent functions across the associate lifecycle, including talent acquisition, employment branding, onboarding, associate and manager training, leadership development, career development, employee engagement and experience, and employee relations.  She reports to Anne Leyden, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, and serves as an advisor to the entire TransUnion executive team.

“We are committed to making TransUnion a more diverse and inclusive company, and aligning all of our talent functions under a new leadership role will ensure a diversity and inclusion lens is present in everything we do,” said Chris Cartwright, TransUnion President and CEO. “The ability to attract and nurture top talent is critical to an information and insights company like TransUnion, and I have full confidence in Teedra’s ability to lead this important function.”

Bernard previously served as Vice President of HR for Global Technology at TransUnion. Prior to joining TransUnion in early 2019, she spent eight years at Hewlett Packard in a series of HR leadership roles, including head of HR for the HPE Pointnext Global Client Services organization and the global Mergers, Acquisitions, Divestitures and Outsourcing team. Her diverse industry experience includes Operations, Sales, Retail, Investment Banking, and Pharmaceuticals. Teedra holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management & Development from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Michigan State University.

“Delivering innovation that benefits consumers and customers is the heartbeat of TransUnion, and we’re committed to building a more diverse workforce to better reflect the people we serve,” said Bernard. “I am bringing my personal elements into this work, and invite others to do the same. My team and I look forward to enabling a workplace where all associates can reach their potential.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact       Dave Blumberg
TransUnion
     
E-mail   [email protected]
     
Telephone   312-972-6646
     

