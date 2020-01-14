TRANSWESTERN INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERSHIP SELLS 519,056 SF INDUSTRIAL BUILDING IN INDIANAPOLIS

Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®) today announces it has sold a 519,056-square-foot industrial property on behalf of Acento Real Estate Partners to Founders Properties. TIG acquired this asset in 2014 as part of a 2 million-square-foot portfolio acquisition. This sale represented the final disposition in the portfolio, the majority of which had previously sold in May 2019.

“Previously occupied by Federal Mogul, this building presented an opportunity to acquire a value-add investment in Park 100, the preferred infill submarket of Indianapolis,” said Richard Yeh, Managing Director at TIG. “The sale is indicative of the robust demand for industrial product across the country.”

The U.S. industrial market continues to perform well with strong demand coming from both third-party logistics providers and e-commerce tenants. With industrial vacancy rates at historical lows, rents continue to increase and are projected to grow by 5% in 2020. Accordingly, there continues to be strong demand for industrial product from both tenants and investors alike.

Michael Caprile, Ryan Bain and Zachary Graham of CBRE provided disposition services.

ABOUT TRANSWESTERN INVESTMENT GROUP

Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®) is an investment adviser serving a broad range of clients through a diversified array of discretionary and non-discretionary investment vehicles. With $4.5 billion of assets under management as of year-end 2018, our client-focused, relationship-driven approach is built upon trust, integrity and transparency. TIG provides tactical investment management with an integrated operating platform through the Transwestern enterprise, which includes a diversified real estate services firm with 34 U.S. offices and a prominent commercial development company. For more information, visit transwesterninvest.com.

This document does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to sell or an offer to buy any securities, investment products or investment advisory services. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to a confidential private placement memorandum and subscription documents (the “Offering Materials”) and will be subject to the terms and conditions contained in such Offering Materials.

The clients included in this press release were not selected based on performance, but because they are some of the largest well-known clients with similar strategic alliances. It is not known whether these clients approve or disapprove of TIG or the services or products it provides.

