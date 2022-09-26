TranSystems Acquires North Carolina-Based SEPI Engineering & Construction, Inc.

Breaking News
Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires SEPI Engineering & Construction, Inc., a multi-disciplinary engineering firm that offers infrastructure solutions and design for the built environment.

Since its beginning in 2001, SEPI has grown to serve public and private sector clients throughout the Carolinas and more recently in Florida. SEPI is a top-tier consulting firm for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“The combination of SEPI and TranSystems strengthens the capabilities in both depth and breadth in the Southeast and nationwide,” said TranSystems CEO Rick Morsches, PE. “Both being people-focused companies, SEPI and TranSystems will easily blend cultures to best serve our clients.”

SEPI’s 330-person team will join the TranSystems national 1,100-person workforce. Earlier in 2022, Chicago-based OMEGA & Associates joined TranSystems.

“SEPI’s values-based brand of serving communities through projects of purpose is strengthened by the merger with TranSystems,” said SEPI CEO Sepi Saidi, PE. “We’re very excited for our staff of extraordinary engineers and planners to thrive within this stronger, combined firm.”

Sentinel Capital Partners continues to team with TranSystems to expand its presence in the infrastructure industry.

 

About TranSystems
For more than 56 years, TranSystems has provided engineering and architectural planning, design and construction solutions to enhance the movement of goods and people across today’s integrated transportation infrastructure. Its professionals in more than 40 offices throughout the U.S. perform a broad range of services to all sectors of the transportation and federal marketplaces. Services are delivered throughout the asset life cycle, from concept through construction to long-term operations and maintenance. Learn more at www.transystems.com.

