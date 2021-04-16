Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TraPac Appoints Dan Bergman as President and Chief Executive Officer

TraPac Appoints Dan Bergman as President and Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

TraPac appoints Dan Bergman as President and Chief Executive Officer.

TraPac appoints Dan Bergman as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Los Angeles, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of International Transportation Inc. (ITI), the holding company of TraPac, LLC (TraPac), which operates container terminals in the U.S. ports of Los Angeles and Oakland, today announced the appointment of Dan Bergman to serve as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 3, 2021.  Bergman, a seasoned leader in the maritime industry with more than 18 years of experience optimizing terminal operations on the West Coast, most recently served as Vice President of Operations at Total Terminals International, LLC.

Bergman will assume responsibility for the overall performance of TraPac with a focus on safety, environment, customers, operations, governance, and maximizing returns to investors.

“Dan Bergman is a strong leader with a diverse background in the maritime and container terminal business,” said Osamu Sakurada Chair of International Transportation Inc.’s Board of Directors. “Over the past few years, we have made significant investments to accelerate sustainability, efficiency, and profitability in our operations. Dan’s deep understanding of the business will provide the foundation needed to support our world class facilities and continue to drive value for our customers and stakeholders.” 

Bergman said, “I am excited to join the TraPac team as its next President and CEO. Leading an organization with state-of-the-art facilities and technologies and a dedicated team is what attracted me to this position. I look forward to working with the team and the Board to build on the positive momentum of the business.”

Bergman has held significant leadership positions across his 18 years in the maritime industry including leadership roles at Horizon Lines and APM Terminals before moving into his most recent role as Vice President of Operations at Total Terminals International, LLC.

###

About International Transportation Inc.

International Transportation Inc. (ITI) is a strategic alliance between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ITI is a holding company of TraPac, LLC (TraPac).

About TraPac, LLC

TraPac was established in 1985 to operate a competitive container terminal featuring state-of-the-art technologies and facilities in the Port of Los Angeles. On the U.S. West Coast, TraPac opened the Los Angeles terminal in 1987 and a facility in Oakland in 1990.  TraPac was among the first to make full use of information technology to boost terminal operating efficiency. www.trapac.com

Attachment

  • Dan Bergman 
CONTACT: Andrea Connolly
TraPac
(310) 513-7481
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.