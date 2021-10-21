TraQiQ launches TraQPayments in Latin America: Omni-Channel Fintech platform

BELLEVUE, WA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the “Company” or “TraQiQ”), a leading provider of Last Mile & Fintech solutions announced the launch of its online payment solution ‘TraQPayments’ in Latin America, today. TraQPayments aims to bridge the gap between face-to-face and e-commerce transactions, by creating a smooth payment experience across all channels.

TraQPayments allows its users to integrate all potential payment methods – from mobile and online, to cash and card payments – into a centralized system and enables the merchant to accept credit/debit card and wallet payments on their smartphone.

TraQiQ has been building FinTech solutions for over 10 years, and firmly believes that this innovation will lead to a widespread acceptance and adoption of mPOS (mobile point-of-sale) services across the region. TraQPayments is a cutting-edge mobile POS solution that provides a customizable, flexible payment solution with enhanced security features within a superior mobile framework.

With features like SMS invoicing, scan and pay QR code, mobile wallet, and Digi-Swipe, TraQPayments provides a reliable and cost-effective payment solution for both vendors and customers. Moreover, turn-around-time using mPOS has demonstrated to be 3 times quicker than traditional POS which is a key factor for its appeal with users.

The TraQPayments platform powers payments & cash collections that are currently offered by Mimo Technologies. Mimo is a leading Last Mile delivery provider and has thousands of people collecting payments daily. Lathika Regunathan, President of TraQiQ Solutions Pvt Ltd said that “TraQPayments allowed Mimo to roll out a complete Payment solution in days. The product easily adapted to Mimo’s processes, facilitate payments, and settle transactions”.

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions and fulfill transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge FinTech and Last Mile solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions.

