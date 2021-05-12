TraQiQ signs LOI to acquire Ascent Business Technology, solidifying its Fintech solution.

Bellevue WA and New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the “Company” or “TraQiQ”), a leading provider of technology solutions announced today that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Ascent Business Technology. Ascent, with its presence in Singapore, Dubai, India, and North America offers a stack of Fintech products for the Enterprise market.

Ascent Business Technology offers Cloud based software solutions for Financial control, risk, and resilience. These solutions are based on a robust platform that relies on Machine learning and AI to provide intelligent insights. The company offers products for Financial Reconciliation, Regulatory Reporting & Enterprise Resilience.

“Ascent has a remarkable product offering. They align perfectly with two of TraQiQ’s key product pillars – Machine learning and financial transactions”. Said Ajay Sikka, CEO of TraQiQ. “With Ascent’s geographic reach TraQiQ will now have a global footprint. TraQiQ had revenue growth over 30% in Q1 over the previous quarter. With the acquisition of Ascent and our current growth plans, we are on track to get to a run-rate revenue target of $20m by the end of the current year”.

According to Sandeep Soni who is leading the transaction for TraQiQ “From a transaction processing vantage, the product suite enables transfer of cash flow control from borrowers to Escrow mechanisms in a seamless way enhancing liquidity management, controls, and compliance of business operations for Ascent’s Clients. For Fintech and traditional Financial services companies this significantly bulks up their risk management architecture and is invaluable for the Operations and risk units”

“We are excited to be joining hands with the TraQiQ team. We have synergy in our product areas. Plus, the teams complement each other in multiple geographies” said Kundan Shekhawat, Founder & CEO of Ascent. “Our customers around the world including Deloitte, ICICI bank and Mashreq bank will benefit from the additional products and solutions that the TraQiQ family can provide. Our team is committed to providing optimal financial solutions at the right price-points. This combination provides the most value for our customers”.

“This is an incredibly powerful combination of companies. With their product and geographic reach this team will be a significant player in the Fintech segment.” Said Viney Sawhney, Chairman of the Board at Ascent Business Technology. Viney, who is also professor of Finance at Harvard University focused on M&A, Venture Capital, and Investment banking, played a significant role in bringing the teams together.

About TraQiQ, Inc.

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions and fulfill transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions. For more information, visit http://www.TraQiQ.com.

About Ascent Business Technology

Ascent Business Technology is a Fintech solution provider headquartered in Singapore. The company provides cloud based solutions for B2B Enterprise customers for Financial Reconciliation, Regulatory Reporting & Enterprise Resilience products across diverse verticals and geographies. Ascent’s Industry focus includes Banking Finance & Insurance, Government, Retail, Technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.AscentBusiness.com

Additional TraQiQ statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

