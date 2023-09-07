Trash Bags Market Research Report Information by Types (Drawstring Trash Bags, Star Sealed Trash Bags, Flat Star Sealed Trash Bags, Flat Trash Bags, T-Shirt Trash Bags, Zipper Bags and Others), by Capacity (10-25 kg, 100-150 kg and More Than 150kg), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce and Others), by End-User (Laboratories, Institutions, Residential, Industries, Hospitals, Corporate Offices and Others) and By Region – Forecast 2032

New York (US), Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trash Bags Market Overview

The study documents by MRFR state that the “ Trash Bags Market Research Report Information by Type, Capacity, Distribution Channel, Region, and End-User – Forecast Till 2032”, the Trash Bags market is predicted to expand substantially during the evaluation era from 2022 to 2032 at a sizable CAGR of closely 8.20%. The study documents suggest projections related to the global market’s mounting revenue data, which will likely attain a market of USD 24.5 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the reports, the market was priced at almost USD 12.1 Billion in 2022.

Market Scope

The Trash Bags market has recently advanced. The main feature causing a rise in market performance is the growing emphasis on local delivery of goods by private customers, merchants, and local packaging companies.



Competitive Analysis

The list of the top leaders across the global Market for Trash Bags includes players such as:

Complete Packaging & Shipping Supplies (U.S.)

Berry Global Inc., (U.S.)

BioBag International AS (Norway)

The Clorox Company (U.S.)

ALUF Plastics (U.S.)

Novolex, (U.S.)

Alpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C (U.A.E.)

Reynolds Consumer Products (U.S.)

NOVPLASTA, s.r.o., (Czechia)

Inteplast Group, Ltd., (U.S.)

Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.) (U.A.E.)

Poly-America, L.P., (U.S.)

Four Star Plastics (U.S.)

International Plastics, Inc. (U.S.)

Universal Plastic Bags (U.S.)

Polykar Industries Inc (Canada)

Mapco (Pvt) Ltd (Canada)

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 24.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.20% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Types, Capacity, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Waste bags are becoming more common in developing nations.





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Trash Bags: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/trash-bags-market-12041

Market U.S.P. Covered

Market Drivers

The Trash Bags market has recently advanced. The main feature causing a rise in market performance is the growing emphasis on local delivery of goods by private customers, merchants, and local packaging companies. Furthermore, stringent waste management regulations are also considered to be one of the vital parameters enhancing the development of the global market.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, various aspects may harm expanding the global market for Trash Bags. One of the main restraints in advancing the market’s growth is the elevated prices allied with raw materials.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively impacted the majority of industry sectors all around the world. The global health hazard has impacted public health and caused a severe disruption in almost all kinds of industrial operations. The global market for Trash Bags is no different than others. The restriction on manufacturing facilities from various end-use sectors has caused a major fall in revenue figures for the global market. On the contrary, with the market operations getting back on track, the market is anticipated to grow substantially over the review era.



Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the star-sealed trash bags segment ensured the leading position across the global market for trash bags in 2022. Governments and environmental organizations are regulating stringent waste management standards, which underline how important appropriate trash containment and transportation are. People and Businesses looking for solutions for compliant garbage disposal prefer Star Sealed Trash Bags since they fulfill the specifications of these standards.

Among all the capacity ranges, the 10-25 kg category ensured the leading position across the global market for trash bags in 2022. The adaptable 10–25 kg trash bags can handle a range of trash, such as office waste, kitchen waste, regular domestic waste, and other non-hazardous wastes.

Among all the distribution channels, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment ensured the leading position across the global market for trash bags in 2022. The market segment’s growth is ascribed to the availability of a broad selection of cleaning and laundry supplies in these stores.

Among all the end-users, the residential segment ensured the leading position across the global market for trash bags in 2022. The market segment’s growth is ascribed to the fact that trash bags are an easy and hygienic solution to gather and get rid of waste.



Regional Analysis

The study offers market data by region for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The study documents by MRFR entail that The Asia-Pacific region ensured the prime position across the Trash Bags market in 2022, with a maximum share of about 45.80%. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as China, India, and Indonesia. The primary aspect boosting the development of the regional Trash Bags market is the middle class’s increasing purchasing power. Furthermore, the economic expansion is related to the growing use of throwaway goods, particularly waste bags, which is also considered to be one of the vital parameters enhancing the growth of the regional market.

The European Region is estimated to hold the second position across the Trash Bags market over the assessment era. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The primary aspect boosting the development of the regional Trash Bags market is the legislation and initiatives set by European governments to encourage individuals and companies to adopt sustainable behaviors, such as using eco-friendly waste bags.

The North American Region is presumed to grow at the maximum CAGR across the Trash Bags market from 2023 to 2032. The area is recognized for dynamic development contributors such as Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. The primary aspect boosting the development of the regional Trash Bags market is the well-established environmental laws in North America, particularly in nations like the United States and Canada. The laws encourage using environmentally friendly and sustainable goods, such as biodegradable or compostable garbage bags.



