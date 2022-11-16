Whether traveling a few days or a few months, we’ve got plans that you’ll want to pack, including TravelPass and Unlimited International Monthly Plan

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Staying connected wherever you go is now even easier on Verizon, the network America relies on. To ensure travelers can stay connected abroad just like they do at home, we’ve supercharged our daily TravelPass and International Monthly plan. Now with TravelPass, you get 4X the amount of high speed data when compared with our previous plan offering. That’s 2GB per day at 5G speeds, followed by unlimited 3G data at 1Mbps1. In addition, you get Unlimited talk and text, so you can use your existing Unlimited plan abroad in over 210 countries and destinations for only $10 a day. Traveling to Canada or Mexico? Roaming is included at no additional cost, on all Unlimited plans!

For longer trips we’ve also enhanced our International Monthly Plan

Customers planning to stay abroad for longer periods also have the cost effective option to stay connected with family, friends and work (if you must) with unlimited data on our International Monthly Plan. Get 4X more high speed data when compared with our previous plan offering – that’s 20GB of high speed at 5G speeds followed by unlimited 3G data. You’ll also get unlimited messaging and 250 minutes to make calls, all for $100 a month.

Stay connected with loved ones at home, on us

Customers on Verizon’s 5G Do More and Get More plans get one day of TravelPass each month for a total of 12 days per year2. Once your included TravelPass days are used, you’ll pay $10 per day.

To add TravelPass, text TRAVEL to 4004 or use the MyVerizon App. To find the best International plan for your trip visit our International trip planner. To learn more visit https://www.verizon.com/plans/international/international-travel/

1 4G or 5G World device is required. Must be on a qualifying plan. Data speeds are reduced to unlimited 3G after the first 2GB on a TravelPass daily session and unlimited 3G speeds after 20GB on an International monthly plan. 5G speeds where available.

2 5G Do More or Get More plans award 1 TravelPass® day each month, accumulating up to 12 days each year. TravelPass® days give you unlimited talk, text and data in more than 210 countries for 24 hours, included each month on us for as long as you stay on this plan. TravelPass® days expire 12 months after issue date.

