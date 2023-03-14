SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company will present a quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) model for predicting the effects of the investigational enzyme replacement therapy pegtibatinase, in classical homocystinuria (HCU), as well as real-world evidence on the prevalence and potential underdiagnosis and/or underreporting of HCU in the United States, at the 2023 Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) 44th Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City, UT, March 18-21, 2023. The Company and its collaborators will also provide presentations from the Company’s ongoing longitudinal natural history study of people living with HCU, and HCU incidence estimates based on gnomAD database evaluation at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting in Salt Lake City, UT, March 14-18, 2023.

ACMG Annual Meeting, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City, UT – March 14-18, 2023

Insights from the First Genetic Evaluation of a Longitudinal Natural History Study in Classical Homocystinuria (HCU)

Platform presentation: #O06

Date & Time: March 16, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. MT, Room 250

Population-Based Incidence Estimates of Classical Homocystinuria Using the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD)

Poster #: P561

Date & Time: March 16, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. MT, Exhibit Hall BCD

SIMD Annual Meeting, Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City, UT – March 18-21, 2023

Development of A Patient Identification Algorithm to Estimate Prevalence of Homocystinuria (HCU) in the United States (US)

Poster #: 54

Attended poster session: March 19, 7-8 p.m. MT, Exhibit Hall

A Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Model for Classical Homocystinuria Predicting Efficacy of Treatment

Poster #: 79

Attended poster session: March 19, 8-9 p.m. MT, Exhibit Hall

About Classical Homocystinuria

Classical homocystinuria (HCU) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta synthase (CBS). CBS is a pivotal enzyme that is essential for the management of methionine and cysteine in the body. Classical HCU leads to toxic levels of homocysteine that can result in life-threatening thrombotic events such as stroke and heart attacks, ophthalmologic and skeletal complications, as well as developmental delay. Current treatment options are limited to protein-restricted diet and supplemental use of vitamin B6 and betaine.

About Pegtibatinase

Pegtibatinase is an investigational PEGylated, recombinant enzyme replacement therapy designed to address the underlying cause of classical homocystinuria HCU. In preclinical studies, pegtibatinase has demonstrated an ability to reduce total homocysteine levels and improve clinical parameters. Pegtibatinase is currently advancing in the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical effects in patients with classical HCU. Pegtibatinase has been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations by the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug designation in the US and Europe.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease.

