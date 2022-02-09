Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available at https://ir.travere.com/events-presentations and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.
About Travere Therapeutics
At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com
