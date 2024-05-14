May 14th is Declared “Travis Credit Union Day” in Antioch

Travis Credit Union Grand Opening Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock join Travis Credit Union CEO Kevin Miller and TCU employees to celebrate the grand opening of the Hillcrest branch in Antioch.

VACAVILLE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travis Credit Union (TCU) announces today the grand opening of its newest branch with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a declaration of “Travis Credit Union Day” by Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, mayor of Antioch. The branch, located at 3500 Hillcrest Avenue, Antioch, Calif., marks a significant milestone for TCU as it represents the first new branch opening in several years. It underscores TCU’s commitment to serving its members and was specifically designed to positively impact businesses and people in the local community.

TCU believes in the value of in-person experiences for its members, and in addition to its 24/7 digital banking, the new Hillcrest branch features:

An innovative open concept layout meant to foster connection and meaningful financial conversations between the experienced staff and its members.

Amenities including a drive-thru ATM and a community room to be used for financial education workshops, such as first-time homeowner loans, retirement planning strategies and more. In addition, local nonprofit partners can reserve the community room as a meeting space, further fostering community support.

“We have been a part of Antioch for 20 years and this new branch reinforces our commitment to the city, its local businesses and residents,” said Dena Rothmann, Managing Vice President, Retail & Branch Banking at Travis Credit Union. “Our top priorities are providing an outstanding experience to our members and helping them achieve their financial goals.”

The grand opening ceremony, taking place at the new branch includes remarks from key speakers including Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, mayor of Antioch, Kevin Miller, president and chief executive officer of Travis Credit Union and commendations from the office of Congressman John Garamendi and the office of Contra Costa Board Supervisor Diane Burgis. To mark the occasion, May 14, 2024, has been declared “Travis Credit Union Day” in Antioch by Mayor Hernandez-Thorpe.

Additionally, Travis Credit Union is making a $10,000 donation to Opportunity Junction, a local non-profit who helps motivated Contra Costa County job seekers develop the skills and confidence to launch careers that lead to financial security.

For more information about Travis Credit Union and its services, please visit www.traviscu.org .

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, Calif., has been recognized at the federal, state and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2022, TCU was once again selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes. It has also earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award in recent years. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at traviscu.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5183c8c-0712-4cbd-9a5c-333696d6e532