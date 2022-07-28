Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Travis Hampton Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Travis Hampton Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Travis Hampton

Travis Hampton Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors
Travis Hampton Joins Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

COLDWATER, Mich., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John H. Castle, Chairman and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, recently announced the appointment of Travis Hampton as a member of its board of directors.

Hampton is the owner of Value Max Products, an international company based in Coldwater, MI. Value Max supplies high impulse general merchandise and health and beauty products to several retailers and distributors across the US including Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Meijer, SpartanNash, Albertsons, and CVS. A growing segment of their business offers manufacturing of products for retailers in their private label brands and under licensing agreements with Viacom.

Hampton developed his enterprising spirit from his father, Terry, who started Hampton Games in Burlington, MI. In 2001, Hampton founded A-1 Homes Development, DBA Hampton Homes, which is now operated by his brother, Troy. Hampton and his two brothers also own Douglas Corporation, a business his father acquired in Tekonsha, MI.

A graduate of Tekonsha High School, Hampton earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Western Michigan University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. He and his wife, Alysa, and their two children reside in Coldwater, MI.

“As a prominent business leader known locally and internationally, Mr. Hampton brings extensive experience and a commitment to community in his role as a director for Southern,” said Castle. “It is my privilege to welcome Travis to our board.”

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates fourteen branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. For more information, please visit the Southern Michigan Bank & Trust website at www.smb-t.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd0ed28-b8ef-4623-9e8e-836dde0ecbb4

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Quinn White
Vice President, Head of Marketing
(517) 279-5679
qwhite@smb-t.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.