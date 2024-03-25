The motivational speaker, actor, author and advocate for veterans and amputees is the founder of the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed to benefit and assist other veterans.

Travis Mills Headshot Travis Mills is a motivational speaker, actor, author and an advocate for veterans and amputees. He is also one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

BANGOR, MAINE, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husson University is pleased to announce that Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills will deliver the address at the 2024 Husson University Commencement on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Husson’s 125th Commencement Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Despite losing portions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan, Travis continues to overcome life’s challenges, breaking physical barriers and defying odds. In September 2013, Travis and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed to benefit and assist post-9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. Critical to the foundation’s mission is for the veteran’s family to be included, not just the vet. Through the foundation, the veteran and their family receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine where they spend time with Travis and his family, and participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s great outdoors.

“As we prepare to launch students into the world at commencement, Travis Mills’ story of perseverance and defying odds is an inspiration that we hope will stay with our graduates and their families for years to come,” said Husson University President Robert A. Clark, Ph.D. “We are so grateful and appreciative that Mills will deliver the address.”

