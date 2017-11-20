Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Board of the Company was notified today that the following PDMR and their PCA acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (‘Shares’) in the Company on 10 November 2017 in accordance with the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Alan Williams 403 £15.4096 Fiona Williams 302 £15.4096

Following this Acquisition Mr Williams total beneficial interest is 81,075 shares which equates to 0.1% of the ISC.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Helen O’Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)1604 685910

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £15.4096 403 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume

-Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £15.4096 403 £6,210.07 e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2017 f) Place of the transaction XLON

