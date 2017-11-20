Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Board of the Company was notified today that the following PDMR and their PCA acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (‘Shares’) in the Company on 10 November 2017 in accordance with the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan.
|PDMR
|Number of Shares acquired
|Share Price
|Alan Williams
|403
|£15.4096
|Fiona Williams
|302
|£15.4096
Following this Acquisition Mr Williams total beneficial interest is 81,075 shares which equates to 0.1% of the ISC.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below.
For Further information please contact:
Helen O’Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)1604 685910
Notification of dealing form
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alan Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Travis Perkins plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
ISIN: GB0007739609
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume (s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£15.4096
|403
|d)
| Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|Aggregate Price
|Aggregate Volume
|Aggregate Total
|£15.4096
|403
|£6,210.07
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Notification of dealing form
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Fiona Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|PCA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Travis Perkins plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
ISIN: GB0007739609
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume (s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£15.4096
|302
|d)
| Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|Aggregate Price
|Aggregate Volume
|Aggregate Total
|£15.4096
|302
|£4,653.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
