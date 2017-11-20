Breaking News
Home / Top News / Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

The Board of the Company was notified today that the following PDMR and their PCA acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each (‘Shares’) in the Company on 10 November 2017 in accordance with the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price
Alan Williams 403 £15.4096
Fiona Williams 302 £15.4096

Following this Acquisition Mr Williams total beneficial interest is 81,075 shares which equates to 0.1% of the ISC.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Helen O’Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)1604 685910

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a) Name Alan Williams
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB0007739609

 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan
c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£15.4096 403
d) Aggregated information

 

-Aggregated volume
-Price

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total
£15.4096 403 £6,210.07
e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON

Notification of dealing form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a) Name Fiona Williams
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status PCA
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB0007739609

 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase pursuant to the Company’s Dividend Re-investment Plan
c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£15.4096 302
d) Aggregated information

 

-Aggregated volume
-Price

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total
£15.4096 302 £4,653.70
e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.