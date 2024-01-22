FAIRHOPE, Ala., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced the promotion of Bailey Foster from Vice President of Trip Cancellation to Senior Vice President, Travel Insurance, effective immediately.

In this new capacity, Foster is responsible for strategy, product, and business development of the trip cancellation insurance and travel medical insurance lines of business for Trawick International.

Foster is a 20+ year insurance industry veteran who began her career at Trawick International in 2019. Soon after being hired to launch the company’s first trip cancellation insurance product, COVID-19 hit. Leveraging her travel insurance knowledge, Foster helped develop and launch the industry’s first COVID-19 travel insurance offering. Aided by her sales leadership, the company soon became the industry-leading international insurance provider it is today.

Before joining Trawick International, Foster was a Key Account Executive at IMG. Previously, she held various sales roles with escalating responsibility during her 13 years at Generali Global Assistance, ultimately serving as a National Account Executive.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International, commented, “I am delighted to extend this promotion to Foster. In her five years at Trawick International, she has exhibited the passion and expertise needed to propel the business forward. Adding travel medical to her purview of responsibility is a challenging but natural next step for her and the company. I know she will continue to lead the travel insurance business to even greater success.”

Foster added, “I am thrilled to accept the promotion to Senior Vice President, Travel Insurance. Trawick International is a unique and exciting company to work for, and I am grateful to work somewhere that encourages innovative thinking and career growth.”

Foster leads a growing team of Sales Executives and Account Managers. The company’s trip cancellation insurance portfolio includes an array of customizable plans to meet travelers’ budget and benefit needs. Travel medical insurance offerings include plans for visitors to the United States, U.S. citizens and residents traveling outside the United States, and non-U.S. residents traveling outside the United States.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

