DALLAS, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, announced promotions for Dimi Kurtti, Veronique D’Ambrosi, and Macy Savage. All three executives have been elevated to key leadership positions within the company that demonstrate Trax’s dedication to international growth:

Dimi Kurtti, senior vice president, professional services & implementations

Veronique D’Ambrosi, vice president of global client operations

Macy Savage, senior director of global client growth

“The elevation of Dimi, Veronique, and Macy within the company is a direct reflection of the value these executives continue to add to Trax,” said Josh Bouk, president of Trax. “Each leads their team with excellence, resulting in continued global growth for our company. Their teams continue to demonstrate commendable progress, from revenue operations and growth to customer development and retention.”

Trax provides enterprise businesses with elevated freight audit and payment (FAP) data insights that stimulate greater cost optimization and emissions reduction planning, monitoring, and reduction. This team of leaders is the company’s latest demonstration of its commitment to nurturing relationships with customers and expanding its growth plan to meet the needs of global businesses.

“Trax is the leader in global freight audit. But to remain the leader, you have to constantly invest in product and people — all while constantly adapting and evolving,” said Kurtti. “I look forward to applying my experience to make Trax an even better solution and workplace. Doing so will improve the value and level of service our customers receive and allow new customers to benefit from the data and tools we offer.”

The Trax team is focused on meshing together cost optimization and emissions reduction through credible, complete data from the annual $24B in transportation spend invoices the company audits. Using actual shipment data from the MyClimate foundation for industry credibility audits, the Trax team continues to show their customers ways to increase their bottom lines and decrease environmental pollutants.

“My continued commitment to Trax is to improve customer experience and Trax performance through documentation, standardization, and automation while creating clear processes to optimize our freight audit and payment programs,” said D’Ambrosi.

With many vendors in the space, the Trax team quickly distinguishes themselves through their knowledge and solutions for utilizing FAP.

“When I think about the global impact of the supply chain, freight audit and payment is just a foundation for execution, savings, and data capture,” said Savage. “Real impact results from logistics data being used for other purposes, such as Scope 3 emissions reporting and cost to serve analysis. There is so much power within logistics data for an enterprise to unlock, and I am committed to helping Trax assist our customers in achieving transportation spend management maturity.”

Combined, the leaders have invested over 30 years at Trax, where they continue to make a difference for customers and their teams daily.

About Trax Technologies

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry-leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world’s more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings, and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com .

