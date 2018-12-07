Tray Sealing Machinery: Worldwide Markets, 2022

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Tray Sealing Machinery Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The tray sealing machinery market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2022.

Tray sealing machinery manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to upgrade their products with new features.

For instance, ProMach introduced several new tray sealing solutions under the brand name Ossid in 2016. The vacuum skin pack/modified atmosphere packaging feature of its OTS-10VMAP tabletop tray sealer ensures a longer shelf life of food products such as pork, beef, chicken, and vegetables.

Similarly, Craword Packaging launched SL6 Wide Bodied Tray Sealing Machine in 2017, with a new tool that can seal 4 trays per cycle, thereby enhancing its efficiency by 30%. Thus, the new features and upgrades in tray sealing machinery will be a key trend driving the growth of the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for modified atmosphere and vacuum packaging. The food products packaged with MAP remain fresh for a longer time. This drives the demand for MAP in the packaging industry, which in turn boosts tray sealing machinery market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market are the issues related to machinery safety and hygiene. Several factors such as corrosion, toxins and dead space increase the maintenance cost of machinery which, in turn, hampers the growth of the market.

Key Players

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche

ISHIDA

KHS

ProMach

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Manual and semi-automatic tray sealing machines – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fully automatic tray sealing machines – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche

ISHIDA

KHS

ProMach

