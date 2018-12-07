Tray Sealing Machinery: Worldwide Markets, 2022

Breaking News
Dublin, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Tray Sealing Machinery Market 2018-2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The tray sealing machinery market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2022.

Tray sealing machinery manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to upgrade their products with new features.

For instance, ProMach introduced several new tray sealing solutions under the brand name Ossid in 2016. The vacuum skin pack/modified atmosphere packaging feature of its OTS-10VMAP tabletop tray sealer ensures a longer shelf life of food products such as pork, beef, chicken, and vegetables.

Similarly, Craword Packaging launched SL6 Wide Bodied Tray Sealing Machine in 2017, with a new tool that can seal 4 trays per cycle, thereby enhancing its efficiency by 30%. Thus, the new features and upgrades in tray sealing machinery will be a key trend driving the growth of the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for modified atmosphere and vacuum packaging. The food products packaged with MAP remain fresh for a longer time. This drives the demand for MAP in the packaging industry, which in turn boosts tray sealing machinery market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market are the issues related to machinery safety and hygiene. Several factors such as corrosion, toxins and dead space increase the maintenance cost of machinery which, in turn, hampers the growth of the market.

Key Players

  • Barry-Wehmiller Companies
  • I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche
  • ISHIDA
  • KHS
  • ProMach

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Manual and semi-automatic tray sealing machines – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Fully automatic tray sealing machines – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Barry-Wehmiller Companies
  • I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche
  • ISHIDA
  • KHS
  • ProMach

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8f9c9g/tray_sealing?w=12

