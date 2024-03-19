TORONTO, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) announced today that based on current market conditions, TRC has amended the terms of its tender offer for up to 500,000 common shares of The Boeing Company (the Company) and has decreased the offer price payable to US$177.95 per share from US$191.89 per share.
