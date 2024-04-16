Focus on Foot Health Issue Affecting Millions of People Includes Outreach and Education Efforts to Build Awareness, Reduce Stigma and Correct Misconceptions About This Common Bone Deformity

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty ® and Adductoplasty ® Procedures, today announced the first-ever National Bunion Day in the United States. National Bunion Day is an opportunity to help more people learn about the identification and treatment of this common bone deformity in the foot, which often includes debilitating pain for millions of adults in the U.S. Approximately one in four U.S. adults alone develop the bunion deformity in their lifetime.1

As the leader in 3D bunion correction, Treace is uniquely positioned to drive greater patient education and awareness of the Lapiplasty® procedure, the #1 most commonly used 3D bunion correction procedure chosen by U.S. surgeons.2 As part of National Bunion Day, Treace is sponsoring a broad-based awareness and information campaign to address misconceptions and stigma associated with bunions. The awareness campaign includes a series of new educational materials, online events, opportunities for patients to share their experiences in traditional and social media, and physician outreach. April also marks National Foot Health Awareness Month, an opportunity to set a strong foundation of bunion education and awareness. The month-long effort calls on all followers to stand up against the stigma surrounding bunions, fostering a community of support.

“Since our first surgical cases in 2015, Treace has been committed to developing innovative treatment options for patients living with bunions and other midfoot deformities, but issues in foot health and bunion treatment have remained under the radar despite the fact that they affect millions of people,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Founder of Treace. “Our establishment of National Bunion Day is a reflection of our dedication to the patient communities we serve, and the launch of our new national campaign is designed to erase the stigma and misinformation surrounding bunions and to expand our support for both patients and clinicians through our awareness and educational initiatives. The Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure, pioneered by Treace, is designed to minimize recovery time, provide lasting relief from bunion pain, reduce recurrence rates, and improve patient outcomes. We look forward to reaching even more people and raising awareness of the impact that effective bunion treatment can have on the quality of life for patients.”

“Our practice is proud to offer the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure to our patients, who often live with bunion pain for months or even years because of the stigma surrounding the condition,” stated Paul Dayton, DPM, MS, FACFAS, of the Foot & Ankle Center of Iowa and one of the original design surgeons for the Lapiplasty® Procedure.3 “The establishment of National Bunion Day will bring attention to this common and disruptive health issue, educate patients about the latest treatment options that are designed to get them back to the activities they enjoy and dismantle the stigma surrounding this condition.”

Founded by Treace, National Bunion Day will be held each year on the third Tuesday of April. Updates on activities planned for National Bunion Day are available on the official National Bunion Day webpage at www.lapiplasty.com/NationalBunionDay .

Those living with bunion pain are encouraged to speak with their healthcare professional about available treatment plans and whether the Lapiplasty® Procedure is right for them. Individual results and recovery times may vary. More information about the Lapiplasty® Procedure, including benefits, risks, and recovery, is available at https://www.lapiplasty.com/ .

About Bunions and the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure

Bunions are complex bone deformities that result from an unstable joint in the midfoot4 and are frequently marked by a large bump on the side of the big toe. While many believe they are caused by wearing high heels or narrow shoes, bunions affect both men and women of all ages and are often caused by genetic factors.4,5 Bunion deformities are progressive and may lead to arthritis, hammertoes, bone spurs, pain, swelling and numbness that may have a significant impact on mobility and quality of life.4,6 Many people may be reluctant to seek treatment for bunions due to common misconceptions surrounding treatment approaches.

The Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure allows surgeons to correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address its root cause by securing the unstable joint in the middle of the foot using a patented combination of instruments, implants and surgical methods. By facilitating a comprehensive, 3D correction of the bunion deformity, the Lapiplasty® Procedure allows most patients to quickly return to bearing weight in a surgical boot within two weeks after surgery and get back to their active lifestyle with a low recurrence rate of only 0.9% to 3.2% as demonstrated in studies at 17- and 13-months follow-up, respectively.7,8

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot as well as its Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System designed to address hammertoe, claw toe and mallet toe deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com .

