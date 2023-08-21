PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ Procedure, today announced Nathan Minnich has been appointed Sr. Vice President, Marketing, effective immediately. In this new position, Mr. Minnich will lead all aspects of Treace’s marketing efforts, with a focus on expanding the Company’s physician outreach, patient awareness and market penetration efforts.

“I am delighted to welcome Nathan to the Treace team,” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “During his career, Nathan has led the development, implementation and execution of successful marketing and direct-to-consumer strategies and programs for several medical technology and healthcare businesses, including most recently at Align Technology. His proven track record of success in building class-leading marketing programs will be instrumental as we continue to focus on driving revenue growth, advancing our patient awareness/DTC initiatives, and launching new products, including our SpeedPlate™ Implant Fixation Platform and Micro-Lapiplasty™ System. This is an exciting time for Treace, and I’m confident that Nathan’s appointment will further bolster our ability to capitalize on the growth opportunities in front of us and accelerate our market performance.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Treace, and I look forward to furthering its goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities,” said Nathan Minnich. “Treace’s patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ Procedure and its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System both provide disruptive technology solutions in one of the largest and most underserved markets in orthopaedics.”

Mr. Minnich is an accomplished marketing leader with significant senior management experience in the healthcare and medical device sectors. He most recently served as Vice President, Americas at Align Technology, Inc. where he led a consumer marketing and business innovation team for the Invisalign® System. Prior to Align, he was Vice President of Neuromodulation at LivaNova PLC from 2014 to 2019. Earlier in his career, Mr. Minnich held several sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility at UCB, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Minnich received a B.S. in Health Policy & Administration from Penn State University and an M.B.A. from Centenary University.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

