Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Treace Medical Concepts Appoints New Directors

Treace Medical Concepts Appoints New Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced the appointment of Lance E. Berry and Jane E. Kiernan to its board of directors, effective October 1, 2022.

“With decades of combined experience leading medical device companies, Lance and Jane strengthen the expertise of our Company’s board of directors,” said James T. Treace, the Company’s Chairman of the Board. “Our executive leadership and board look forward to their support and guidance through our next phase of growth, as we continue to implement our commercial strategies and penetrate our $5 billion market opportunity.”

Lance Berry said, “It is a pleasure to collaborate with the board and management of Treace, as the Company continues to drive growth and increased market penetration of its Lapiplasty® system. I look forward to working with the Company on ongoing business investments and initiatives to continue its growth and momentum.”

Mr. Berry has nearly two decades of financial leadership experience in the medical device industry. Mr. Berry joined Wright Medical Group N.V. in 2002 as Corporate Controller and was promoted to various roles culminating in the roles of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from December 2009 to January 2019 and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Operations Officer from January 2019 to November 2020. Before joining Wright Medical, he was an accountant in the auditing division of Arthur Andersen, LLP, from 1995 to 2002. He currently serves on the board of directors of Vapotherm, a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology, and Priveterra Acquisition Corp, a medical technology SPAC. Mr. Berry is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and received both a bachelor’s degree in accounting and his master’s degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi.

Jane Kiernan added, “Treace is uniquely positioned in the market with its proprietary Lapiplasty® system advancing the standard of care in the surgical treatment of bunions, supported by a growing body of clinical evidence.  I am gratified to lend my expertise to the board and management of Treace, as we continue to address a large market opportunity with a system designed to surgically correct the root cause of the bunion.”

Ms. Kiernan has over 30 years of executive and management leadership in healthcare with both public and private companies. She joined Surgimatix, Inc., a privately held medical device company, as Chief Business Officer in 2020 and became its Chief Executive Officer and a board member in February 2022. In January 2018, Ms. Kiernan cofounded K2 Biotechnology Ventures, an organization engaged in developing and commercializing university and medical center innovations. From 2001 to 2017, Ms. Kiernan held executive or general management positions with Salter Labs, Baxter Healthcare Corporation and Allegiance Healthcare Corporation. She currently serves on the board of directors of Axonics Modulation Technologies, a publicly traded medical technology company developing products for women with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Ms. Kiernan holds a B.S. degree in business from Southern Methodist University.

About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.