Treasure Financial Hires JPMorgan And WePay Head of Product Design

Dec. 06, 2021

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Financial, a fast-growing fintech company providing cash management solutions for growing businesses, announced today that Michael Wang has joined the company as Head of Product Design. Michael is the latest infusion of talent which will enable Treasure to rapidly deliver effective products to help business CFOs generate meaningful revenue from their finances.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael to Treasure, especially at this inflexion point for the company,” shares Sam Strasser, CEO at Treasure”. Matthew Clower, Treasure CTO adds, “Michael has a great background and is the perfect fit for what Treasure is looking to accomplish in the year ahead. His experience will be a pivotal contribution to offering an elegant and effective experience for our customers.”

Michael Wang joins Treasure with a decade of experience leading product and design across successful startups. Most recently, as Head of Product Design at WePay (acquired by JP Morgan Chase), Michael built the design team, process and product culture of testing and data usage. His product leadership enabled WePay to deliver the right features with high quality design to delight its large customer base. Commenting on the news, Michael shares “I’m so excited to empower growing businesses with powerful cash management tools, aspects often overlooked, but always utilized by large companies.”

The addition of Michael to the management team follows Treasure’s hire of Matthew Clower as CTO in October and continues to rapidly expand Treasure’s product and engineering team to meet its customer demand.

About Treasure Financial
Treasure Financial is a Fintech company located in San Francisco, California. It has created a suite of financial products and tools designed for business CFOs to accurately track their cash flow in real-time and generate revenue from their idle cash with Liquid Sense (Treasure proprietary transaction AI). Recently launched, Treasure Cash™ is a business account earning 0.30% annually or 10 times more than the average checking account with 10 times more FDIC insurance. Next to this Treasure also provides the Treasure Reserve account, a first of its kind – higher-yielding account designed for the exact needs of SMB yielding up to 2.50%*. Treasure transforms cash flow into revenue opportunities, turning finance departments from cost centers to profit generators. Visit www.treasurefi.com for more information.  
(*)Based on current yields of the funds offered by Treasure (Source: Bloomberg).

Media Contact:

Ben Verschuere, CIO
Ben@treasure.tech
650-213-6989

