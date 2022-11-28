Campaign Allows App Users To Spend And Become Eligible To Win Six Months Free Petrol In Malaysia

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGI” or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions and rewards programs, today announced that it has launched a campaign with the leading retail petroleum company in Malaysia, through its proprietary application, ZCITY, to provide users with the chance to win six months of complimentary fuel when they spend through the ZCITY App.

The campaign, which will run through December 31, 2022, allows users who spend a minimum of RM30 on ZCITY e-Vouchers for this retailer’s petrol to go in the drawing to be one of the 60 winners to win free fuel for six months. The Company will select 20 winners each month during the campaign period. On November 11, 2022, the Company held an awards ceremony to announce the first 20 winners of the campaign.

“TGI is excited to partner with the leading petrol retailer in Malaysia, for this ZCITY app campaign. The team is strategically executing on its marketing plan including partnerships with leading retailers to drive user traffic to the ZCITY platform,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGI. “We’re proud of the user growth that we have seen in our short company history and look forward to seeing the success of this campaign in which our customers and users insights database both benefit.”

“We want more users to be able to enjoy the benefits of fuelling up for free, especially during end of the year, when many people are enjoying the holiday period and driving home for New Year celebrations. We are proud to offer this campaign to our customers and provide ‘Rewards-on-Rewards’, one of our key objectives,” said Mandy Wong, Project Manager of ZCITY.

Users are required to accumulate a minimum RM30 spend on ZCITY e-Vouchers for this retailer’s petrol, via payment methods such as credit cards, FPX, Boost Wallet, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, GrabPay Online and ShopeePay. Users can also enjoy additional discount with the use of Zcoins, providing additional incentive to spend.

About Treasure Global Inc

TGI is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions for consumers and merchants with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout South-East Asia and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize Tazte, a revenue generating digital food and beverage management system providing merchants with a one-stop touchless management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. As of October 31, 2022, ZCITY had over 2,200,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

