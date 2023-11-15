Increased Registered Users to Over 2.66 Million as of November 6, 2023

Reported Gross Profit of Approximately $0.16 Million for First Quarter Fiscal 2024, up 338% Year-Over-Year

Unveiled AI Robot for TikTok Live Commerce, Offering Extended Hours and Personalization of E-Commerce Experience

Launched Its ZCITY App Merchant AI Engine in Collaboration with Boost, the Regional Fintech Arm of Axiata

Announced Partnership with UCSI Hospital to Promote the Malaysia Healthcare Tourism Program, with Revenue Generation Opportunity for TGL

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL,” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended September 30, 2023, and provided a business update.

“TGL has made significant progress as we continue to grow in the technology and Food & Beverage (“F&B”) sectors, while also expanding into new markets,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGL. “Through the integration of our artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology chatbot into ZCITY, we showed our capability as an agile technology solutions company and a leader in the AI-driven e-commerce space. We have since announced several new offerings across our platforms that demonstrate leading-edge innovation, including TikTok Live Commerce, a platform for live commerce sessions built on AI-technology from Tencent, and the release of TAZTE 2.0, an upgraded version of our digital F&B management system.”

“Through strategic partnerships recently secured, we expanded our addressable markets beyond Malaysia into Indonesia and also into new segments, which we believe will provide new streams to generate revenue. We have proven that we can respond to changing market demand in order to stay relevant to our customers, shifting into areas such as travel and health and wellness. For the remainder of fiscal 2024, we are focused on further growing our total addressable markets, converting them to new revenue channels and continuing to grow margins and profit further,” Mr. Teo concluded.

Recent Business Highlights

Over 2.66 million Registered Users as of November 6, 2023.

36% of Paid Users transacted three or more times in the quarter.

Quarterly Active Users for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, were 187,180.

Paid Users increased by 4.7% year-over-year.

A total of 1.33 million transactions were transacted by our registered users over the first quarter and quarter to date for fiscal year 2024.

Integrated Jojo, the personalized AI-chatbot assistant, into the Company’s ZCITY app.

Launched TAZTE 2.0, an upgraded version of the Company’s digital food and beverage F&B management system with increased functionality for users.

Announced the introduction of an AI robot that conducts extended-hour live commerce sessions on TikTok.

Launched its ZCITY App Merchant AI engine in collaboration with Boost, the regional fintech arm of Axiata.

Signed a Letter of intent to create an e-commerce venture in Indonesia called PT Harmoni Bagi Dunia (“HBD”) which gives HBD exclusive rights to operate the ZCITY app in Indonesia. This venture was formed with industry pioneers Ariadi Anaya and Budihardjo Iduansjah, and TGL will hold a 70% stake in HBD.

Signed a collaboration agreement with VCI Global Limited, a consulting group, to develop an AI-powered travel platform.

Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Malaysia Retail Chain Association, laying the foundation for TGL to become its exclusive partner as the recommended digital F&B Management solution to its members in Malaysia.

Announced a partnership with UCSI Hospital to formalize to promote the Malaysia Healthcare Tourism program. ZCITY’s enogy, a provider of health and wellness products available in the ZCITY app, will play a significant role in the spearheading of health tourism and stem cell therapies in the Indonesia, Hong Kong and China markets.

Collaborated with Borderland Music Festival 2023 to provide the first cashless ticketing platform for a music festival in Malaysia using the Company’s proprietary ZCITY platform.

Partnered with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living with the launch of “Package Rahmah” which is part of the Malaysian government’s cost-saving initiatives. This will utilize TGL’s ZCITY app which is part of TGL’s unique digital lifestyle platform.

Announced that a popular F&B brand under the Treasure Global umbrella Abe Yus Malaysia (“Abe Yus)”, had gained access to the Perbadanan Nasional Berhad Pre-Franchise Program. This allows Bumiputera entrepreneurs to access startup financing and encourages culinary development. Also subsequently announced that Abe Yus will expand its distribution to supply its best-selling curry puffs to the world’s largest convenience store.

Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Total revenues for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $13.5 million, compared with $15.6 million for the first quarter in 2023. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to the Company’s focus on increasing growth in higher-margin revenue channels.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2024 was approximately $0.16 million, a 338% improvement year-on-year, from approximately $0.04 million for the first quarter 2023. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to initiatives mentioned above that the Company is implementing to grow gross margins.

Net loss of approximately $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $2.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to approximately $7.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

Outlook for Second Quarter 2024

The Company believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on the economic growth of South-East Asia, executing on its plans to expand further into Indonesia and the region more broadly.

For fiscal year 2024, TGL is focused on increasing gross profit, by increasing user engagement through the development of new products and services to grow engagement and stickiness of users, thereby generating higher profit and margins, as well as further growing its user base and addressable market.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in South-East Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of November 6, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,660,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

TREASURE GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,616,384 $ 4,593,634 Accounts receivable, net 152,823 163,169 Inventories 382,995 400,543 Other receivables and other current assets 761,631 613,125 Other receivable, a related party 12,303 12,379 Prepayments 254,220 248,551 Total current assets 4,180,356 6,031,401 Other assets Property and equipment, net 247,403 279,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,351 61,377 Investment in marketable securities 1,060,172 – Total other assets 1,358,926 340,977 Total assets $ 5,539,282 $ 6,372,378 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY Current liabilities Related party loan, current portion $ 5,494 $ 5,323 Insurance loan 80,736 160,292 Convertible notes payable, net of unamortized discounts of $119,402 and $358,284 as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 3,730,598 4,791,716 Accounts payable 133,847 42,853 Customer deposits 152,814 161,475 Contract liability 1,209,171 157,080 Other payables and accrued liabilities 717,600 723,396 Other payables, related parties 3,948 1,660 Amount due to related parties 319,815 320,960 Operating lease liabilities 31,733 40,274 Income tax payables 62,589 67,546 Total current liabilities 6,448,344 6,472,575 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 20,546 22,036 Related party loan, non-current portion 6,755 8,099 Total non-current liabilities 27,301 30,135 Total liabilities 6,475,645 6,502,710 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY Common stock, par value $0.00001; 170,000,000 shares authorized, 20,723,825 and 17,901,353 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 208 180 Additional paid-in capital 32,811,166 31,485,556 Accumulated deficit (33,575,163 ) (31,443,451 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (172,574 ) (172,617 ) Total stockholders’ deficiency (936,363 ) (130,332 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficiency $ 5,539,282 $ 6,372,378

TREASURE GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 13,463,895 $ 15,556,340 Cost of revenue (13,301,261 ) (15,519,247 ) Gross profit 162,634 37,093 Selling (761,703 ) (1,293,030 ) General and administrative (1,237,167 ) (810,746 ) Research and development (82,392 ) (129,297 ) Stock-based compensation – (439,332 ) Total operating expenses (2,081,262 ) (2,672,405 ) Loss from operations (1,918,628 ) (2,635,312 ) Other (expense) income Other income, net 28,400 14,325 Interest expense (47,849 ) (41,785 ) Unrealized holding gain on marketable securities 60,172 – Amortization of debt discount (238,882 ) (998,076 ) Total other expense, net (198,159 ) (1,025,536 ) Loss before income taxes (2,116,787 ) (3,660,848 ) Provision for income taxes (14,925 ) (11,500 ) Net loss (2,131,712 ) (3,672,348 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 43 (135,276 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,131,669 ) $ (3,807,624 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 19,051,153 13,909,851

