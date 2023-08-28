NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL”, “Treasure Global,” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that the Company will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 11-13, 2023.

TGL’s team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TGL’s management team, please contact your appropriate H.C. Wainwright representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at TGL@kcsa.com.

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in SEA for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 31, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,400,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/

For further information, please contact:

U.S. Investor Contact

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

ir_us@treasuregroup.co

Malaysian Investor Contacts

ir_my@treasuregroup.co