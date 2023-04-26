NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless technology enabled solutions for lifestyle needs, today announced that Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGI, will participate in the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference to be held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TGI’s management team, please contact your appropriate EF Hutton representative, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at TGI@kcsa.com.

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global Inc (“TGI”) is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless technology enabled solutions for lifestyle needs with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout Southeast Asia (“SEA”) and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize TAZTE, a revenue generating digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop automated solution to digitalize their businesses. As of December 31, 2022, ZCITY had over 2,300,000 registered users.

