Treasury Secretary Mnuchin was sent gift-wrapped box of horse manure: reports

(Reuters) – A gift-wrapped package addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s home in a posh Los Angeles neighborhood that was suspected of being a bomb was instead filled with horse manure, police told local media.
