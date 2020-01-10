Treasury will grant waivers to allow U.S. participation in Iran crash probe

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the department will grant sanction waivers to allow Americans or any one else to participate in the investigation of Wednesday’s crash of an Ukrainian International Boeing 737-800 airliner in Iran that killed 176 people.
