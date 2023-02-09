Treat Your ‘Sole’ this Valentine’s Day with Kerasal Treat Your ‘Sole’ this Valentine’s Day with Kerasal

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Valentine’s Day, get off on the right ‘foot’ with Kerasal® Foot Care. Kerasal’s best-selling line of Foot Repair products provides visible results and lasting improvements to feet of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

This Valentine’s Day and every day, get pampered with the at-home ‘spa foot vacation’ that leaves feet extra attractive and silky-smooth, guaranteed to make that special Valentine’s Day – and night – much more enjoyable.

“So many people struggle with dry, cracked feet, especially during cold winter months,” says Sharon Araya, Senior Brand Manager for Kerasal. “With Kerasal’s lineup of foot care products, anyone can create the perfect at-home pedicure experience. This broad line of soothing products offers you and your ‘Sole’-mate a way to have silky feet this Valentine’s Day and throughout the year. Kerasal has something for everyone, especially for those that don’t like to get salon pedicures,” adds Araya.

Get treated to a truly ‘footastic’ experience this Valentine’s Day that even Cupid himself could not resist.

The Find a “Sole-mate” Kerasal Valentine’s Day Collection includes:

Kerasal® Intensive Foot Repair™ Ointment offers clinically proven visible results in just one day. The Intensive Foot Repair ointment loosens hard, dry skin to exfoliate & deeply moisturize and softens severely dry skin & cracked heels. SRP is $8.84.

offers clinically proven visible results in just one day. The Intensive Foot Repair ointment loosens hard, dry skin to exfoliate & deeply moisturize and softens severely dry skin & cracked heels. SRP is $8.84. Kerasal Nighttime Intensive Foot Repair Ointment offers the same visible results in just one night with Lavender, Chamomile, and Essential Oils and works while you sleep. SRP is $11.99.

offers the same visible results in just one night with Lavender, Chamomile, and Essential Oils and works while you sleep. SRP is $11.99. Kerasal Nighttime Intensive Repair Foot Masks™ exfoliate and deeply moisturize dry skin while providing soothing warmth and a calming blend of lavender and chamomile essential oils. All this goodness is wrapped in a premium triple-layer, convenient and mess-free single-use slipper for one to wear for 20 minutes before bed or whenever in need of calming relaxation. SRP is $14.99 for a two-pack.

exfoliate and deeply moisturize dry skin while providing soothing warmth and a calming blend of lavender and chamomile essential oils. All this goodness is wrapped in a premium triple-layer, convenient and mess-free single-use slipper for one to wear for 20 minutes before bed or whenever in need of calming relaxation. SRP is $14.99 for a two-pack. Kerasal Foot Therapy Soak™ helps feet look and feel better in just one soak. The Foot Therapy Soak soothes irritated skin and achy feet; hydrates and softens dry skin; and cleanses and deodorizes. It is enriched with Tree Tea Oil, mineral-rich Epsom Salt, and other skin-restoring nutrients. SRP is $9.97

helps feet look and feel better in just one soak. The Foot Therapy Soak soothes irritated skin and achy feet; hydrates and softens dry skin; and cleanses and deodorizes. It is enriched with Tree Tea Oil, mineral-rich Epsom Salt, and other skin-restoring nutrients. SRP is $9.97 Kerasal Intensive Repair Foot Peel is enriched with Peppermint, Lavender, Argan oil, and Botanical Extracts and is designed to soften and remove dead dry skin, exfoliating and moisturizing cracked heels and calluses to reveal baby soft feet in 3-5 days after the 60-minute treatment. SRP is $24.99 for a two-pack.

In addition to these perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, Kerasal offers a broad line of foot care products: Kerasal Daily Defense Foot Wash with Tea Tree Oil; Kerasal Intensive Repair Foot Masks; Kerasal Multi-Purpose Nail Repair; Kerasal Nighttime Renewal Fungal Nail Patches, and more.

For more information, go to Kerasal.com or visit Kerasal’s Amazon Store.

