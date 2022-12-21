Market Study on Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing: Surge in Cancer Incidences Boosts the Demand for Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing

New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market revenue was estimated at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn.

Increased cancer incidence throughout the world, as well as the use of cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence supported by machine learning in the treatment of cancer, will boost the worldwide market.

During the forecast period, the growing usage of radiation and the use of software systems in treatment planning is projected to drive the expansion in planning systems and the advanced image processing market.

There are around 2,332 radiation centers in the United States alone, with an estimated 4.1 million radiotherapy survivors worldwide by 2030. All of this necessitates cutting-edge treatment planning systems and advanced image processing systems, which will drive the market for planning systems and advanced image processing in the future years.

Competitive Analysis

Companies have introduced new systems and formed partnerships in order to meet market demand. In July 2020, Terumo Europe released Q-SuiteTM, Holmium-166 specialized dosimeter software. This innovative program has been shown to be beneficial in the treatment planning of Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT). Some of the key players in the market include Accuray Incorporated, Elekta, Koninklijke Philips NV, RaySearch Laboratories, Varian Medical Systems, Brainlab, Prowess, DOSIsoft SA, Viewray, and MIM Software.

Some of the recent developments in Treatment Planning Systems and the Advanced Image Processing Market are:

In May 2022, The Netherlands Cancer Institute and Elekta together announced that they are working to create the next generation of radiation technologies. The Netherlands Cancer Institute, a major Dutch holistic cancer center, has announced a ten-year strategic collaboration and R&D agreement to provide patients with cutting-edge treatment for cancer and cooperate on creating the very next generation of radiation therapy options.

Elekta and the Netherlands Cancer Institute will pool their resources, and expert knowledge, to improve Elekta’s Unity and linac solutions in areas such as imaging, personalized and adaptive radiotherapy, new therapeutic delivery approaches, cognitive computing, and software solutions for enhanced process and decision support.

In June 2021, Royal Philips and Elekta have made agreements to expand their strategic relationships in order to enhance comprehension and customized cancer care by precision oncology technologies. The broadened partnership expands on the two firms’ previous achievements in the rapidly growing field of magnetic resonance (MR) guided responsive radiation treatment. Philips and Elekta will combine existing complementary strengths to improve the quality of patient care through greater cross-portfolio collaboration.

To enhance diagnosis, treatment planning, prognosis, and healthcare management, artificial intelligence and machine learning are being increasingly applied in cancer treatment software systems. Artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques are used to classify images and identify clinically significant regions. Furthermore, using artificial intelligence in tumor diagnostic tests aids treatment planning and minimizes the danger of unintended tissue harm. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being implemented in a number of projects and efforts by businesses.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market By Component (Treatment Planning Software [Auto-Contouring Software, Multi-Modality Software, PET/CT Deformable Software, DICOM-RT Software]and Advanced Image Processing Software), By Technique (3D Image Reconstruction, In-Room Imaging and Image Registration using Graphics Processor Unit), By Application (Adaptive Radiotherapy, Online Monitoring, Tracking, Dose Accumulation and Validation of Image Registration), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations. Click here to learn more about how we zero in on the critical aspects of this industry.

