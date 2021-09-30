Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Treebath Launches First Accredited Nature-Based Therapy Program

Treebath Launches First Accredited Nature-Based Therapy Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Treebath Paves the Way for Validity of Forest Therapy as an Evidenced-Based Practice with ASWB Accreditation

Outdoor Forest Therapy

Outdoor Forest Therapy

Outdoor Forest Therapy

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treebath Inc., a leading nature therapy company based in New York, N.Y., has been awarded Approved Continuing Education (ACE) certification by the Association of Social Workers Board (ASWB) for their Forest Therapy Practitioner training course. 

In meeting the extensive criteria for this accreditation, Treebath has demonstrated their commitment to delivering the highest quality programs by applying evidence-based research and vetted instructional techniques.

“Achieving ACE accreditation for our Forest Therapy Practitioner training course highlights our dedication to upholding superior professional standards to ensure the validity and continued growth of Forest Therapy. Through achieving this accreditation, Treebath’s training materials and methodology have been rigorously reviewed and found to offer the highest quality of continued education, according to best practices.”
-Nicole Elmgart, Co-Founder of Treebath

Forest Therapy is based on the sensory practice of forest bathing, and is known in Japan as Shinrin-Yoku. A Forest Therapy session combines a guided nature walk using sensory input with mindful meditation and other traditional healing modalities. The practice has exploded in the last several years as a nature-based intervention that can improve overall mental health, as well as supplementing standard treatment and rehabilitation for certain mental illnesses.

Cynthia Seitz, a pediatrician for Northwest Permanente, recently received her FTP Certification through Treebath’s program. “As a seasoned health care professional, I was looking for a Forest Therapy certification program that combined research-based training with true healing potential. The other programs I researched required extensive time commitments or international travel and lacked a scientifically validated curriculum.” Cynthia added, “The Treebath Certification had everything I was looking for: comprehensive, practical training that I could apply to a diverse group of individuals, a feasible timeline that fit the demands of my career, and the mentorship to truly develop my own style of practice.”

Treebath have released their 2022 training schedule with flexible location options throughout the United States. Each course is limited to 20 people and is hybridized, with virtual and in-person course work. Schedules and applications are available at https://www.tree-bath.com/training-programs.

About Treebath

Treebath is a leading provider of evidenced-based outdoor therapeutic programs for mental health. Motivated by the epidemic of stress they witnessed in their professions, Nicole and Oskar Elmgart founded Treebath in 2017 with the mission to reconnect people to nature in an accessible way.

Treebath helps individuals and organizations improve their overall well-being, emotional outlook, and mental resilience through innovative programs that combine nature-based meditation with cutting-edge science and research. In response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Treebath expanded their services to include virtual offerings, developing TreeQuility, the Forest Therapy App, to make their programs globally accessible. Based in New York, NY, Treebath works with health care professionals, academic institutions, and corporate clients around the globe.

For all Media Inquiries:  

Treebath Marketing Team

[email protected]

+1203.529.5379

Related Images

Image 1: Outdoor Forest Therapy

Nature programs for improved mental health.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Outdoor Forest Therapy

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.