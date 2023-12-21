DENVER, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TREES CORPORATION (OTCQB: CANN) (“TREES” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated operator in Colorado and Oregon, today announced a significant restructuring of its senior secured loan; a strategic move designed to strengthen the Company’s financial foundation and foster growth. With three years remaining on the loan, this restructuring includes a deferral of interest payments and the provision of additional working capital to support ongoing operations and targeted mergers and acquisitions.

“TREES is firmly committed to our long-term strategy of growth and innovation. This restructuring is a pivotal step towards realizing our vision for 2024 and beyond,” said Adam Hershey, Interim CEO of TREES. “By deferring interest payments, reducing our immediate cash needs and securing additional capital, we are not only strengthening our balance sheet but also gaining the flexibility needed to pursue strategic initiatives that will drive revenue growth and cash flow, and enhance shareholder value.”

The revised terms of the loan have been met with support from debt lenders, reflecting confidence in our future growth prospects. The deferral of interest payments reduces the immediate cash burden on the Company, allowing more time and resources to be focused on executing strategic initiatives. This support is instrumental in enabling the Company to concentrate on its 2024 revenue growth initiatives, while continuing to manage costs effectively. The additional working capital is earmarked to support key areas of operation, as well as strategic mergers and acquisitions, positioning TREES for thoughtful growth and market leadership.

“Our lenders’ confidence in our strategy and future prospects is incredibly validating,” said Ed Myers, Interim CFO & COO. “This restructuring not only aligns with our goal to drive operating cash flow but also provides us with the resources to execute our growth strategy in a disciplined way. We are now better equipped to navigate market dynamics and capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

TREES is the parent company of a vertically-integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., operating in Colorado and Oregon. TREES is pursuing a roll-up strategy of licensed assets in mature markets, while maintaining loyal, local customer bases. TREES currently owns and operates a light-deprivation greenhouse as well as an indoor cultivation facility in Boulder, Colorado, dispensaries in Englewood, Longmont and Denver, Colorado and two operating dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. TREES trades on the OTCQB market under the symbol CANN. For more information, please visit treescann.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant under the circumstances. Although TREES believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements because TREES can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; U.S. and world economy and volatility; risks related to federal, state, local and foreign governmental laws, rules and regulations, including changes in the regulation of medical and recreational cannabis use; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in TREES’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors” and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TREES undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

