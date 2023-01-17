Trellus Local Delivery Grant Trellus Local Delivery Grant

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery is paying it forward with the launch of the Trellus Local Delivery Grant, empowering small businesses to reach more customers and grow their revenue. The grant is made possible by Trellus’ Grand Prize victory in the 1010 WINS Small Business $10K Challenge, sponsored by Dime Community Bank. Trellus entered the competition with the intention of sharing the prize money with Long Island’s small business community — a vision and message that resonated with the panel of independent judges. Trellus will now open an application process to select 20 small businesses in need of delivery services. Each eligible small business will receive $500 to cover their Trellus subscription and delivery costs.

For the past two years, Trellus has exclusively served local small businesses with reliable, affordable delivery services. Trellus is a 16-employee startup that currently works with over 300 small businesses and 80+ gig drivers who deliver all across Long Island seven days a week. Upon learning of the 1010 WINS Small Business $10K Challenge, Trellus recognized an opportunity to help defray delivery costs and drive revenue to new small business sign-ups. Trellus Co-Founder and CTO JR Jensen presented on behalf of the company, which was formally declared the Grand Prize winner on Dec. 15, 2022.

“Small businesses deserve a win against the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and other e-commerce giants. Trellus is breaking down barriers to help independently owned businesses survive,” said Jensen. “We’re thrilled to share this $10,000 with independent businesses on Long Island that are driving local economic growth and breathing life into our downtowns.”

The Trellus Local Delivery Grant program will accept applications from brick-and-mortar retailers, professional services, and home-based businesses. Trellus encourages businesses with a strong community focus to apply, particularly those owned by women, BIPOC, and military veterans.

Eligible small businesses can apply at www.bytrellus.com/programs and should submit their application as soon as possible. The Trellus team will begin contacting applicants at the beginning of February, with the application window remaining open until Feb. 14, 2023.

Learn more about Trellus and explore the Local Marketplace of small businesses offering Same-Day Local Delivery at www.bytrellus.com.

About Trellus Inc.

Headquartered in Nassau County, N.Y., Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery has created an integrated delivery system that makes it possible for small businesses to provide affordable, reliable delivery. As a team of local business owners, Trellus understands the importance of small businesses to local economies, and supports local by keeping jobs, sales, and services in our communities. From inception, Trellus’ business model has been fundamentally different from other delivery providers. Trellus doesn’t take a portion of the small business’s sale and leaves business owners in control, whether they want to absorb the delivery cost or pass it on to the customer. Believing drivers are the backbone of the operation, Trellus compensates drivers better than the average delivery gig. Learn more at www.bytrellus.com or call 1.833.LocalLi (562-2554).

