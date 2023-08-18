The demand for servers and, by extension, dependable power sources was being driven by the rapid digital transformation occurring across industries. A variety of industries, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and others were using technology to enhance their offerings.

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Server Power Supply Market is valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2028, market report by RationalStat

Market Scope and Report Overview

Data center construction was significantly increasing as a result of the quick development of digital services, cloud computing, and big data analytics. Numerous servers are needed for these data centers, and a reliable and effective power supply is also needed to assure continuous operation. Powerful servers were able to handle high workloads and complicated computations. This frequently meant that they needed more power to function effectively. As a result, power supplies had to offer larger wattage outputs to meet these requirements, which are fueling the expansion of the server power supply market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global server power supply market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Market intelligence for the global server power supply market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Server Power Supply market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-server-power-supply-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Server Power Supply Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, ATX power supply segment is anticipated to hold a significant portion of the market for server power supplies throughout the forecast period. This is explicable by the fact that it is more affordable and efficient than other kinds of power supply on the market.

On the basis of application, telecommunication segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to expand more over the forecast period. The expansion can be attributed to the rising global demand for data transfer services as well as the expanding investments made by telecom corporations in developing nations like Vietnam, Brazil, and India.





Need Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-server-power-supply-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The server power supply market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global server power supply market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global server power supply market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/ brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-server-power-supply-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-server-power-supply-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global server power supply market include,

In June 2023, Supermicro unveiled a new server solution in order to address the high-performance and scalability requirements of today’s IT and data centre owners. The Supermicro Microcloud AS-3015MR-H8TNR is an 8-blade chassis with Super H13SRD-F motherboard-based nodes that support the AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 core architecture.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global server power supply market growth include Snowflake Inc, Zippy Group, Seasonic, Murata, FSP TECHNOLOGY INC., Artesyn Embedded Power, HP, Sure Star Computer, and Infineon Technologies among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global server power supply market based on type, application and region

Global Server Power Supply Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type ATX Power SSI Power

Global Server Power Supply Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application Telecommunications Industrial Others

Global Server Power Supply Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Server Power Supply Market US Canada Latin America Server Power Supply Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Server Power Supply Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Server Power Supply Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Server Power Supply Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Server Power Supply Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Snowflake Inc. Zippy Group Seasonic Murata FSP TECHNOLOGY INC. Artesyn Embedded Power HP Sure Star Computer Infineon Technologies



For more information about this report and its market Players https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-server-power-supply-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Server Power Supply Report:

What will be the market value of the global server power supply market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global server power supply market?

What are the market drivers of the global server power supply market?

What are the key trends in the global server power supply market?

Which is the leading region in the global server power supply market?

What are the major companies operating in the global server power supply market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global server power supply market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Overhead Power Lines Market – global Overhead Power Lines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

global Overhead Power Lines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market – global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

global Waste Heat Recovery Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Power Management System Market – Global demand for the power management system market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.2 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the rising adoption of renewable energy sources

Global demand for the power management system market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.2 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and the rising adoption of renewable energy sources Middle East and Africa Utilities Market – Middle East and Africa utilities market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Middle East and Africa utilities market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. Philippines Generator Sales Market – Philippines Generator Sales Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

– Philippines Generator Sales Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 Global Water as a Fuel Market – global water as a fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023.

global water as a fuel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 3.2 billion in 2023. Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market – global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Artificial Photosynthesis Market – global artificial photosynthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 58 million in 2023.

global artificial photosynthesis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 58 million in 2023. Global Solar Photovoltaic Ribbon Market– global Solar Photovoltaic Ribbon Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest