NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) (“Tremor” or the “Company”), a global leader in data-driven video and connected TV (“CTV”) advertising technology offering an end-to-end platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media companies to maximize inventory yield, today announces that its DSP and SSP, Tremor Video and Unruly, have been named 2022 Digiday Technology Award winners in the categories of Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform and Best Sell-Side Programmatic Platform, respectively.

These prestigious awards, judged by industry experts, honor platforms which better connect advertisers and digital publishers with innovative data-driven technology solutions across all user experiences, formats, and devices, including video and CTV. Tremor Video and Unruly were both recognized for driving tangible and measurable customer success, including increased returns and heightened consumer engagement. The recognition from Digiday and other industry outlets demonstrates the prowess of Tremor International’s end-to-end technology platform, which the Company believes has been further enhanced by its recently completed acquisition of Amobee. The awards also reinforce the Company’s conviction that its end-to-end infrastructure can holistically support customers while enabling data and cost advantages, as well as the ability to generate enhanced returns.

“The dual awards from Digiday are a significant acknowledgement from the industry of the strength of our innovative technology solutions on both sides of the marketplace, as well as the dedication, expertise, and professionalism of our product, engineering, and commercial teams,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Tremor International. “We believe this recognition serves as a testament to the powerful results and efficiencies end-to-end solutions can generate for advertisers and digital media companies across the industry.”

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities – Video, Data and CTV. Tremor’s unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video’s innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

Amobee optimizes outcomes for advertisers and media companies, while providing a better consumer experience. Its platform assists customers by furthering their audience development, optimizing their cross-channel performance across all TV, connected TV, and digital media, and driving new customer growth through detailed analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.amobee.com

Unruly, the media side of Tremor, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with premium publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world’s largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ: (TRMR).

For more information, visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

