Agriculture and Forestry Expansion Spurs Trencher Rental Market

Rockville, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global trencher rental market is estimated at US$ 136.1 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Trenchers, machines used for digging narrow excavations in the ground, are related to the demand for trenching. Renting trenchers has become increasingly popular due to their flexibility in accommodating varying project durations and equipment availability. This makes it an appealing choice for construction and infrastructure projects with unpredictable timelines.

Factors such as the expanding construction industry, urbanization, population growth, and the development of utility networks have all contributed to the rising demand for trenching services, thereby driving the growth of the trencher rental market.

In a similar vein, the agriculture sector, particularly in emerging economies, is experiencing significant growth. This has led to an increased demand for trenchers, specifically for land preparation and drainage purposes. Renting trenchers offers a cost-effective and accessible solution, catering to companies and individuals who may not have the financial resources or long-term ownership requirements to purchase a trencher outright.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 197.7 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 56 Tables No. of Figures 94 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global trencher rental market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% and be valued at US$ 197.7 million by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a CAGR of 3.9% for the period of 2018-2022

for the period of 2018-2022 Under the type segment, self-propelled trenchers are estimated to dominate the market with a 69.1% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 North America is expected to dominate the market with a 27.0% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 Based on region, the trencher rental market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.0% and 4.1%, respectively, in U.S. and China

“Growing Construction and Infrastructure Projects Coupled with Competitive Strategies Implemented by Market Players is Likely to Drive Trencher Rental Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Prominent trencher rental service providers are:-

BlueLine Rental,

Compact Power Equipment Rental,

Diamond Rental,

Herc Rentals,

Neff Rental,

Sunbelt Rentals,

Sunstate Equipment Co.,

United Rentals.

Trencher rental companies aim to have a diverse and up-to-date equipment portfolio to cater to a wide range of customer needs. Rental service providers invest in a variety of trencher models, sizes, and configurations to provide options for different projects and industries. This diversity helps attract a larger customer base and allows rental companies to offer comprehensive solutions.

Country-wise Insights:

How Does the US Trencher Rental Market Get Driven by the Expanding Military and Defence Sector?

Building bases, training centres, and logistical support systems are just a few examples of the infrastructure that is frequently needed for the military and defence industry. In order to lay utility lines, build communication networks, install subterranean facilities, and build defensive fortifications, among other uses for trenches, trenchers are essential. The need for trencher rentals is projected to rise as the military grows and updates its facilities.

Furthermore, budgetary restrictions are a common occurrence in the military and defence industries. Military groups can maximise their expenditures by renting trenchers because they can avoid the high upfront costs of buying and maintaining specialised equipment. By providing military organisations with flexibility in project-specific budget management, trencher rentals enable resource allocation that is both effective and efficient.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global trencher rental, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (self-propelled (walk-behind and ride-on), tractor-mounted (attachment)), mechanism (rock wheel and chain or ladder), application, (mining, construction, agriculture & forestry, marine & subsea, military & defense, and other), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

