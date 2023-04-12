Avant! AI™ is in the Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market, Which is Projected to Reach $74.3 Billion By 2028*

InstantFAME™ is in the Digital Artwork Marketplace, Which is Projected to Reach Nearly $6.5 Billion in The U.S. in 2023**; Includes Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) (“TREN” or the “Company”), a company that creates, develops and acquires innovative software technologies providing complex solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as providing a host of Information Technology (IT) consulting services, today released additional information regarding its two recent acquisitions, both in multi-billion-dollar markets.

The Company recently announced that it has acquired two technologies in the AI Machine Learning (Avant! AI™ or “Avant”) and Digital Artwork (InstantFAME™) sectors. The details of the transactions can be found in the 8K that the Company filed on April 3, 2023: https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=16536834&guid=d_m-kpd9M-yeJth

Natalija Tunevic, the President, CEO of TREN said, “Some of the key features of Avant include: (i)Voice Recognition: Avant can recognize and respond to voice commands, allowing users to interact with devices hands-free. (ii) Personalization: The system can be trained to recognize individual users and their preferences, providing a personalized experience. (iii) Multi-lingual Support: Avant supports multiple languages, allowing users to interact with the system in their preferred language. (iv) Integration: The system is designed to integrate with a wide range of devices and systems, from smartphones to smart homes.

“The InstantFAME application offers users the fun of creating digital artwork and then making it available for purchase by members on the application. The technology is available on both a mobile and web application, which allows for digital ratings and secured sales of digital works of art, including a plan to incorporate NFTs. The system enables artists to post their digital works of art, earn followers, earn ‘likes,’ and ultimately sell their work. The platform assigns a monetary value to artwork likes, creating a new methodology to increase its value and making the artist famous!”

Tunevic continued, “The Avant machine learning technology was purchased to empower InstantFAME. The platform is used to upload artwork in the form of digital media like pictures and videos. Auction houses that feature artwork have existed for many years. They handle authenticating works of art and specialize in their purchase and sale. However, in today’s digital age, an increasing amount of art is not tangible; instead, it is created and circulated digitally.

“One example is non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs can be anything downloaded (drawings, music, etc.) but are most commonly digital works of art. An NFT is unique and non-interchangeable and stored on a digital ledger using blockchain technology. Accordingly, there is a need for systems and methods facilitating the secure purchase and sale of digital works of art. Our InstantFAME platform enables content creators to post, price, and sell their digital works of art, gain likes and followers and ultimately increase the value of their works of art.

“The Company purchased Avant, among other uses, to be integrated within the InstantFAME application to manage and supervise its monetizing, cybersecurity and censuring systems. Avant AI will be controlling pattern recognition censorship technology to provide a moral and safe environment for all ages and communities. It is also planned to use Avant to support NFT platforms in the future, maintaining data in the blockchain and managing inner application operations.

“Additionally, the Avant machine learning technology will be used to identify security requirements, pointing out cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities, quantifying critical threats/vulnerabilities, and prioritizing remediation methods.”

The CEO concluded by saying, “Avant has also been positioned as a business-to-business (B2B) solution, offering the technology to companies in a range of industries, including healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The platform has also been developed as a software development kit (SDK) that allows third-party developers to integrate Avant into their own products and services.

“We believe that these technologies will put the Company in a good position to gain a share of these multi-million-dollar markets for our clients and to generate revenue for our shareholders.”

* – https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5732537/natural-language-processing-market-global?utm_source=GNOM&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=l33wp2&utm_campaign=1831170+-+Natural+Language+Processing+Global+Market+2023%3a+Sector+to+Reach+%2474.3+Billion+by+2028+at+a+CAGR+of+26.54%25&utm_exec=jamu273prd

** – https://www.statista.com/statistics/1176782/online-art-industry-market-size-us/

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Trend Innovations acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. The company’s “Thy News” application is one of the company’s key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

More information about Trend Innovations can be found at https://trendinnovationsholding.com

