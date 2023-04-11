Avant! AI Proved It Has Superior Capabilities When Performing Real-Time Cyber Incident Analysis, Identifying Weak Spots, Assessing the Impact Experienced Across the Organization, and Recommending Immediate Technical Remediation Methods.

Company Plans to Continue Its Efforts to Position and Perfect Avant! AI as a Weapon to Successfully Recommend Efficient Response Strategies to Contain, Eradicate, and Recover from Cyber Incidents in Real-Time.

The Current Global Cybersecurity Market Is $200+ Billion; Expected to Reach $500+ Billion by 2030[1]

Las Vegas, NV, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB:TREN) (“TREN” or the “Company”), a company creating, developing and acquiring innovative software technologies providing complex solutions utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as providing Information Technology (IT) consulting services that include project management and software administration, financial and asset management, service management and event management for IT solutions, today announced that together with GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”), they mutually and successfully tested Avant! AI in a theoretical cybersecurity incident simulation. In the simulation, Avant! AI proved to have superior capabilities when performing real-time cyber incident analysis, identifying weak spots, assessing the impact experienced across the organization, and recommending immediate technical remediation methods in the $200+ billion Global Cybersecurity market1.

Natalija Tunevic, the President, CEO of TREN said, “The Global Cybersecurity Market was valued at $220.51 billion in 2021, and the worldwide cybersecurity market is expected to reach $501.6 billion by 2030. Our Avant! AI machine learning technology will help the Company to compete for a substantial percentage of this ever-growing market. Avant! AI was trained to analyze the cybersecurity incident in our simulation by pointing out threats and vulnerabilities, prioritizing remediation methods, and recommending a course of action for recovery.”

Tunevic continued , “Avant! also proved to have superior capabilities by successfully recommending efficient response strategies to contain, eradicate and recover from the cyber incident. Finally, it also evaluated and recommended communication strategies during the incident, internally and publicly.

“The Company plans to continue its efforts to adapt Avant! AI to perform as an intelligent cybersecurity agent so that it can assist organizations with monitoring, identifying, remediating, and recovering from any potential cyber-attacks. By conducting such simulations, organizations can identify weaknesses in their security posture, improve incident response procedures, and ultimately reduce the likelihood of a successful cyberattack.”

The Company believes that robust cybersecurity theoretical incident simulations are essential in helping organizations proactively prepare for potential cyber threats and enhancing their ability to respond to security incidents effectively. Avant! AI was trained to perform as an intelligent agent for a large-scale corporation, to analyze a simulated cyber-attack, reach conclusions, recommend mitigation methods, and quickly recover the attacked company back to regular operation. Particularly, in today’s economy, it is insufficient to simply identify and mitigate cyberattack incidents. The future of an entire organization depends on how fast it can return to regular operations in order to stay in business. The process involves logical, calculated threat modeling, risk assessment, and how organizations handle the challenges of leading a crisis, responding, and recovering. During the simulation, Avant! AI considered technical remediations, executive team decisions, public communication, and aftermath improvements.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Recently, Trend Innovations acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. The company’s “Thy News” application is one of the TREN’s key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources. Thy News was created for users who value their time but want to keep up with the latest in world news. The app offers the user the opportunity to create their own news feeds solely from those sources that are of interest to them, as well as creating additional news feeds segmented by topic.

More information about Trend Innovations can be found at https://trendinnovationsholding.com

About GBT Technologies, Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission is to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products, including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

More information about GBT Technologies can be found at https://gbtti.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Natalija Tunevic, CEO

Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

news@trendinnovationsholding.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/03/08/2623391/0/en/Global-Cybersecurity-Market-Size-To-Grow-USD-501-6-Billion-By-2030-CAGR-11-6.html

[1]