According to Future Market Insight’s research study, Baking and Cooking Paper Market thrives with infused flavors, artisanal craftsmanship, and customizable patterns. Businesses seize opportunities by crafting luxury infused sheets, artisanal designs, and customizable options, catering to evolving culinary preferences and enhancing consumer engagement.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The baking and cooking paper market size is poised to cross US$ 360.2 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 570.1 million by 2034. The baking and cooking paper market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 4.70% from 2024 to 2034.

Infused cooking sheets are gaining traction, providing a unique value proposition by infusing complimentary flavors and smells into foods. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by integrating herbs, spices, and edible essential oils into their paper goods, enhancing consumers’ gastronomic experiences. Businesses that capitalize on this trend can promote their infused cooking sheets as luxury products, appealing to consumers looking for convenient yet complex cooking solutions and enhancing their brand image within the gourmet cooking category.

The craze for handmade and artisanal baking materials shows that traditional workmanship and distinctive textures are increasingly valued in the culinary world. Producing artisanal papers in small batches with unique textures and designs, manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by catering to consumers looking for a little artistic flair in their food presentation and baking. Businesses can target the premium category and develop a specialized customer base that appreciates authenticity and aesthetic appeal by highlighting the workmanship and rarity of these items.

Consumers can now add a distinctive touch to their culinary creations by personalizing their cooking and presentation with the popularity of customizable baking paper patterns. Producers are jumping on this bandwagon, providing a variety of interchangeable patterns and styles that let customers personalize their baking endeavors and create unique food displays. Businesses can increase customer involvement and brand loyalty by offering simple customization choices and highlighting the goods’ adaptability. This will help them establish themselves as leading players in the customized baking paper market.

“Within the culinary industry, the baking and cooking paper market is a dynamic and ever-changing landscape that presents several prospects for enterprises and investors. Global customers’ acceptance of a wide range of culinary customs and experiences has propelled the development of practical, effective, and environmentally friendly baking and cooking materials,” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Baking and Cooking Paper Market Report

In 2019, the global baking and cooking paper market stood at US$ 299.5 million.

The market grew at a 3.50% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

In 2023, the global market size was US$ 344.0 million.

The unbleached segment occupies 53.80% of the market by product in 2024.

The 41 to 60 GSM basis weight segment holds 46.50% of the market share by basis weight in 2024.

The market in the United States is expected to rise at a 4.20% CAGR through 2034.

The market in Germany is predicted to develop at a 3.60% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The market in China is expected to expand at a 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to thrive at a 7.10% CAGR through 2033.

Competition Analysis of the Baking and Cooking Paper Market

The baking and cooking paper market’s competitive landscape is characterized by established global firms, regional producers, and emerging startups. These businesses provide products that cater to consumers’ preferences by providing local tastes and keeping up with the culinary traditions. Key players focus on price-sensitive customers and provide cost-effective solutions, offering a competitive advantage in the market.

Recent Developments in the Baking and Cooking Paper Market

In November 2022, Bakofoil®, the industry leader in nonstick baking paper, relaunched its popular product in a revolutionary “Non-Slip” version. This innovative solution aims to avoid the annoyance of baking paper that keeps curling and slipping. With its NEW non-slip base, the Nonstick Baking Paper deftly prevents its inherent tendency to curl and maintains its level position on any surface.

Thailand’s Ministry of Industry announced the release of TIS 3438-2565 (2022) for cooking paper. The food contact paper, cardboard, and paper containers made of virgin pulp or virgin pulp mixed with non-coloring synthetic fibers are covered by this standard, which outlines the safety requirements for using them to filter hot liquids, heat food, or prepare food at temperatures not to exceed 220 degrees Celsius.

Key Players in the Baking and Cooking Paper Market

Reynolds Consumer Products

The Glad Products Company

Oddy

PaperChef

If You Care

Beyond Gourmet

King Arthur Baking Company

Baker’s Signature

SMARTAKE

Dixie

If You Care

Nordic Ware

Katbite

R&M International

Bakers Bling

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Waxed Paper

Greaseproof Baking Paper

Butter Paper

Bleached Paper

Unbleached Paper

By Application:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

By Basis Weight:

Less than 40 GSM

41 to 60 GSM

61 to 80 GSM

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

