The food & beverages industry is projected to lead global isomalto-oligosaccharide sales owing to rising demand for healthy and functional ingredients in food products. Food and beverage manufacturers are focusing on incorporating functional ingredients to cater the changing consumer preferences and fulfil the demand for natural and organic products.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market is estimated to be worth US$ 75.0 million in 2023. Over the forecast period, demand for isomalto-oligosaccharides is projected to rise at 7.6% CAGR. By 2033, total market valuation is predicted to reach US$ 156.9 million.

Several factors are expected to drive growth of the isomalto-oligosaccharide market during the assessment period. These include rising demand for natural ingredients with low glycemic index and rising awareness about the potential health benefits of isomalto-oligosaccharides.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, has led consumers to seek healthier alternatives to traditional sugars and sweeteners. IMOs’ low-calorie content, prebiotic properties, and minimal impact on blood sugar levels have positioned them as an appealing sugar substitute and functional food ingredient.

As health-conscious consumers continue to seek products that support gut health and promote overall well-being, demand for isomalto-oligosaccharides is set to rise rapidly. This will boost the target market through 2033.

Consumers are increasingly drawn toward products with natural and recognizable ingredients. Isomalto-oligosaccharides, derived from starch, align perfectly with this trend.

Manufacturers are actively incorporating IMOs into several food formulations, such as bakery products, dairy, beverages, and confectionery. This enables them to meet the growing demand for clean-label offerings.

There is an increasing popularity of isomalto-oligosaccharide as a sugar substitute in the global market. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek to reduce their sugar intake, IMOs’ mild sweetness and functional properties have made them an attractive choice for formulating “low sugar” or “sugar-free” products.

Key Takeaways from the Isomalto Oligosaccharide Market Report:

The global isomalto-oligosaccharide market is expected to reach US$ 156.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for isomalto-oligosaccharide is likely to soar at 7.6 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on form, the liquid segment is estimated to total US$ 99.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end-use application, dietary supplements are expected to hold a market share of 33.2% during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United States is projected to hold a dominant value share of 17.0% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. China’s isomalto-oligosaccharide market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 13.8 million by 2033.

“The demand for useful dietary fiber sources from health-conscious customers has kept the market for isomalto-oligosaccharides strong. Despite concerns about overconsumption, isomalto oligosaccharides are a preferred ingredient in several foods owing to their adaptability. Its consistent expansion and ongoing market presence results from this ongoing need, demonstrating its importance in addressing the requirements of people who care about their health.” – Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Shuangqiao Co., Ltd., and Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology Ltd. are prominent isomalt oligosaccharide manufacturers listed in the report. These key players are focusing on integrating advanced manufacturing technologies to reduce overall costs and improve product quality.

Collaborations between food manufacturers and IMO suppliers are becoming prevalent, driving the development of novel products that cater to evolving consumer preferences. Key companies are also exploring new application areas for IMOs to gain maximum profits.

Key Companies Profiled:

Dancheng Caixin Sugar Industry Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Shuangqiao Co., Ltd.

Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology Ltd.

Mie-karyo Co., Ltd.

New Francisco Biotechnology Corporation (NFBC)

Nihon Shokuhin Kako Co., Ltd.

Shandong Tianmei Biotech Co., Ltd.

Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.

BioNeutra North America Inc.

COFCO Rongshi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech CO. LTD.

Baolingbao Biology Co.

Fingres

Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Outlook by Category:

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Source:

Corn

Wheat

Potato

Tapioca

Others (Oats, Rice)

By End-use Application:

Food and Beverages Functional Food Dairy Products Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements Weight Loss Sports Nutrition General Well-Being

Animal Feed Additives Poultry Swine Cattle



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

