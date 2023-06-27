[227+ Pages Report] The global effervescent tablet market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 8.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. Effervescent tablet growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing incidence of several illnesses, including respiratory, gastrointestinal, and other conditions.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global effervescent tablet market size & share was worth at approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 8.7 billion by 2030.

The report analyzes the global effervescent tablet market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the effervescent tablet industry.

Effervescent Tablet Market Overview:

Effervescent tablets are a unique and popular dosage form that has gained widespread recognition in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. These tablets are designed to dissolve quickly in water, creating a fizzy and flavored solution that can be consumed orally. Effervescent tablets offer numerous advantages over traditional tablets, including improved solubility, enhanced bioavailability, pleasant taste, and ease of administration. Effervescent tablets have become a preferred choice for many consumers due to their unique characteristics and advantages. Their convenience, improved solubility, enhanced bioavailability, and pleasant taste have contributed to their popularity across different sectors. As innovation and demand continue to grow, effervescent tablets are expected to play an increasingly significant role in drug delivery systems, dietary supplementation, and personal care applications.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the effervescent tablet market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The effervescent tablet market size was worth around US$ 5.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 8.7 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The growing prevalence of various diseases such as respiratory, gastric, and others is expected to propel the effervescent tablet market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the indication, the pain management segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Growth Factors, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

The simplicity of use offered by these tablets—they dissolve quickly in water—is the main reason behind the rise of the global market for effervescent tablets. One of the main factors fueling the demand for the global effervescent tablet market is the increasing awareness of physical care among consumers. These tablets include pre-biotics, pre-workout, dietary supplements, glucose tabs, and others that might help a person in leading a healthier lifestyle. The global effervescent tablet market has benefited from the steps taken by several governments to improve the welfare of their citizens.

The global effervescent tablet industry is being constrained by the lack of effervescent goods in developing nations. When used in large quantities, some of these effervescent pills cause adverse effects rather than rehabilitation, which restricts the market’s expansion. The production of effervescent tablets is expensive, which directly influences their price, making them unaffordable for many consumers. This is preventing the global market from expanding. The global effervescent tablet market will have opportunities as more businesses spend on research & development to create various types of effervescent tablets.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global effervescent tablet market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global effervescent tablet market include;

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

GSK plc

CHIESI SAS

Hermes Pharma

S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd

Bliss GVS Pharma Limited

Alpex

SCITECH

Vovantis Laboratories

Swisse Wellness PTY LTD

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Nuun

Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O

Vitabiotics Ltd

Segmentation Analysis:

The global effervescent tablet industry is segmented based on product, methods, indication, application, end user, and region.

Based on the product, the global market is bifurcated into medication and supplements. The supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Effervescent tablets are designed to dissolve quickly and completely in water. This enhanced solubility leads to better bioavailability of active ingredients compared to traditional tablets or capsules.

Based on the methods, the global effervescent tablet industry is divided into dry methods and wet granulation. Based on the indication, the global effervescent tablet industry is bifurcated into pain management, diuretics, gastric disorders, respiratory diseases, and others.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into dental products, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Effervescent tablets for dietary supplements can be formulated to target specific health benefits. For instance, effervescent tablets may be designed for immune support, bone health, energy enhancement, sports nutrition, or stress management. By tailoring the formulation and combination of active ingredients, manufacturers can meet the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. Thereby, driving the segment growth.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is driven by several factors such as increasing consumer demand for convenient dosage forms, rising awareness about health & wellness, and the preference for innovative drug delivery systems.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is home to a significant population, including countries such as China and India with billions of people. This large consumer base provides a substantial market for effervescent tablets. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes have contributed to the growth of the middle-class population, driving consumer spending on healthcare products, including effervescent tablets. Thereby, driving regional growth.

Recent Industry Developments:

In November 2021, Suprfit, a new brand from MyFitness that sells effervescent pills and apple cider vinegar, was introduced. The popular brand Superfit provides groundbreaking supplements in the areas of immunity, sleep, detox, glow, super, thin, shine, lean, active, and digestive. Effervescent pills come in a variety of flavors, including strawberry, green apple, blueberry, raw mango, and cranberry.

In March 2020, Amerilab Technologies Inc. was purchased by Ireland-based sales and marketing service provider DCC plc. With this purchase, DCC plc increases the number of effervescent nutritious goods it produces and its product reach in the US and other relevant nations. Amerilab Technologies Inc. is a contract manufacturing business with headquarters in the US that produces effervescent nutritional supplements in tablet and powder form.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.3 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 8.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, GSK plc, CHIESI SAS, Hermes Pharma, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, Alpex, SCITECH, Vovantis Laboratories, Swisse Wellness PTY LTD, Herbalife International of America Inc., Nuun, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, Vitabiotics Ltd, Amerilab Technologies Inc. and HERMES ARZNEIMITTEL among others. Segments Covered By Product, By Methods, By Indication, By Application, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Effervescent Tablet Market By Product (Medication And Supplements), By Methods (Dry Methods And Wet Granulation), By Indication (Pain Management, Diuretics, Gastric Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, And Others), By Application (Dental Products, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

The global effervescent tablet market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Medication

Supplements

By Methods

Dry Methods

Wet Granulation

By Indication

Pain Management

Diuretics

Gastric Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Others

By Application

Dental Products

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

